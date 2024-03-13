Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wes Anderson won his first Oscar for the Netflix short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Ralph Fiennes, and it will be re-released as an anthology with his other shorts this month.

Anderson’s film beat fellow nominees Knight of Fortune, Red, White and Blue, The After, and Invisible in the Live Action Short Film category, though the director was not there to collect the award in person.

Benedict Cumberbatch in 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More about?

The anthology includes The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and the three other shorts Anderson adapted from classic Roald Dahl stories for Netflix. The title comes from the Dahl collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, but the other shorts are not taken from this collection. Instead, Anderson adapted other short stories by Dahl that were published in other places.

The short films included in the anthology are:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - A wealthy man meets another man who is able to see without eyes and aims to learn his secret. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Jarvis Cocker

The Rat Catcher - A ratcatcher, who himself looks like a giant rat, devices a cunning and disturbing method of pest control. Starring: Richard Ayoade, Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend

Poison - Harry Pope is laid in bed in India, unable to move and in a state of extreme panic, believing he has been bitten by a poisonous snake and is slowly dying. Starring: Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

The Swan - A young boy is bullied by two other children who threaten him with a rifle and tie him up while they shoot a swan and force him to wear its wings. Starring: Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, Asa Jennings

When is The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More on Netflix?