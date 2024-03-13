Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Disney+’s popular series “Only Murders in the Building” have been given a small update regarding the next season of the show, with the addition of another cast member for Season Four - comedian and “The Hangover” star Zach Galifianakis.

Initially reported by Variety, not much is known about the character Galifianakis will play, however, producers for the show have assured fans his inclusion will be “integral to the twist and turns of this season's investigation.“

Galifianakis was last seen in the lead role of Beanie Baby founder Ty Warner in the AppleTV+ film “The Beanie Bubble” in 2023, starring alongside “Succession” star Sarah Snook, Elizabeth Banks and Geraldine Viswanathan, but is perhaps most known for his role as Alan in “The Hangover” trilogy, which made a total of over $1 billion at the box office since their release.

The comedian earned a SAG Award as part of the cast of “Birdman” in 2015 and two Emmy Awards for his series "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis.” The actor was also nominated for the same award after the success of his blackened dramedy “Baskets,” which aired on FX from 2016 to 2019. Young audiences also may be familiar with the actor, voicing The Joke in “The Lego Batman Movie” and the Laika animated feature “Missing Link” in 2019.

Zach Galifianakis is the latest A-list name to be cast in the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building,” but who else will be joining him in the new series?

Who has been confirmed so far for “Only Murders in the Building” S4?

Former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria will also be appearing in the fourth season of "Only Murders in the Building" (Credit: Getty)

According to a number of news outlets including Deadline, Variety and TVLine, the following performers are set to appear in “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4. New cast members have been indicated with an asterisk next to their name.

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Selena Gomez

Meryl Streep

Jane Lynch

Molly Shannon*

Eva Longoria*

Eugene Levy*

Kumail Nanjiani*

Zach Galifianakis*

When is “Only Murders in the Building” S4 released on Disney+?

