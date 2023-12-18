US Box Office Chart 18/12/2023: Wonka tops the box office, while J-Cinema continues its grip on the charts
“Wonka” exceeds expectations after its opening and Godzilla still grips Western cinema at the US box office this weekend.
“Wonka,” the Paul King-directed prequel to “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant, has debuted atop the US Box Office chart on the final weekend before Christmas. The film has earned USD 39,000,000 in its opening weekend, exceeding the $30 million opening figure that analysts predicted the film would make upon its opening - an additional $9 million more than anticipated due to strong word of mouth alongside last-minute walk-ups to cinemas.
Last week’s number one film, Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and The Heron,” dropped into third position this weekend, one place above another Japanese film, “Godzilla Minus One,” as both films continue to exceed expectations at the US box office so far. “Godzilla Minus One” has earned $34,257,586 at the US box office since its release, making it the fifth most successful film in the franchise according to Box Office Mojo, including those films as part of Legendary Film’s “MonsterVerse” franchise.
“Poor Things,” one of the early Best Actress favourites ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards starring Emma Stone and directed by Oscar-winner Yorgos Lanthimos, was one of the big climbers in the US chart this weekend, going from 17th position to 9th this weekend, while “Napoleon” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” remain within the top ten despite falling down the chart further.
All eyes are looking now at the release of “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” which opens this weekend and looks to try and fight off the persistent “Superhero Fatigue” issues that have dogged the one-time genre-du-jour throughout this year.
US Box Office Chart - Weekend of December 15 - 17 2023
Information sourced from Box Office Mojo and correct as of writing.
