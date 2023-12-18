“Wonka” exceeds expectations after its opening and Godzilla still grips Western cinema at the US box office this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Wonka,” the Paul King-directed prequel to “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” starring Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant, has debuted atop the US Box Office chart on the final weekend before Christmas. The film has earned USD 39,000,000 in its opening weekend, exceeding the $30 million opening figure that analysts predicted the film would make upon its opening - an additional $9 million more than anticipated due to strong word of mouth alongside last-minute walk-ups to cinemas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Poor Things,” one of the early Best Actress favourites ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards starring Emma Stone and directed by Oscar-winner Yorgos Lanthimos, was one of the big climbers in the US chart this weekend, going from 17th position to 9th this weekend, while “Napoleon” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” remain within the top ten despite falling down the chart further.

All eyes are looking now at the release of “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom,” which opens this weekend and looks to try and fight off the persistent “Superhero Fatigue” issues that have dogged the one-time genre-du-jour throughout this year.

US Box Office Chart - Weekend of December 15 - 17 2023

Information sourced from Box Office Mojo and correct as of writing.