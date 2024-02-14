Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valentine’s Day is a time when lovers both known and secret share their feelings with one another, be it flowers, expensive gifts or fancy trips to Paris or Venice, so we’ve been told anyway. But let’s be honest - not everyone is going to get a Valentine’s Day card, and for quite a few people, it’s a day in the year when being alone is made all the more apparent.

What’s more is that the “dross” of Valentine’s Day television that appears on our screens with the romanticised idea of “boy meets girl, falls in love, faces some adversity, gets the girl” is a constant at this time of year. But let’s be contrarian for a moment, as at some point in our lives, we have all uttered the words “love sucks.”

So what’s on offer this Valentine’s Day for those of us who don’t want to celebrate such an event, or (as far as my wife is concerned) think that every day with someone you love is equally as special as just one annual date in the calendar.

NationalWorld first of all apologises you feel that way about love - but aside from that, have also pulled together five of our favourite “anti-Valentine” movies currently available to stream about love gone wrong, love unrequited and love becoming a shade too hazardous to your health. Happy anti-Valentine’s Day 2024.

What are some good anti-Valentine’s Day movies to watch this year?

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Starring: Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer

Dan Gallagher, a married man, has a weekend fling with Alex Forrest, an attractive but unstable woman. After the affair ends, Alex becomes increasingly obsessive and begins stalking Dan and his family. She refuses to let go and spirals into a dangerous and vengeful obsession, putting Dan's career, marriage, and even his life at risk.

Why is it a good anti-Valentine movie?: This film showcases the dark side of infidelity and obsession, serving as a cautionary tale against cheating and the consequences that can arise from it. It's a chilling reminder that affairs can lead to disastrous outcomes, making it a fitting choice for those looking to steer clear of romantic entanglements on Valentine's Day.

Where to watch: available to stream on Paramount+ (subscription required)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel

Tom Hansen falls deeply in love with his coworker, Summer Finn, who does not believe in true love or commitment. Despite Tom's romantic gestures and efforts to win her over, Summer remains emotionally distant and eventually ends their relationship. The film explores Tom's journey through the highs and lows of love as he reflects on his memories of Summer and grapples with the harsh realities of unrequited love.

Why is it a good anti-Valentine movie?: While often labelled as a romantic comedy, "500 Days of Summer" subverts traditional love story tropes by exploring the complexities and pitfalls of modern relationships. It highlights themes of unrequited love, heartbreak, and disillusionment, offering a refreshing take on romance that resonates with those who may feel cynical about love and Valentine's Day.

Where to watch: available to stream on Disney+ (subscription required)

Obsessed (2009):

Starring: Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles, Ali Larter

Derek Charles, a successful asset manager, finds his life turned upside down when a temporary worker named Lisa begins to pursue him relentlessly. Despite Derek's attempts to maintain his professional and personal boundaries, Lisa becomes increasingly obsessive and resorts to manipulation, lies, and violence to get what she wants. Derek must fight to protect himself and his family from her dangerous obsession.

Why is it a good anti-Valentine movie?: "Obsessed" delves into the terrifying consequences of workplace harassment and the dangers of unchecked obsession. Its intense and suspenseful plot serves as a stark reminder of the boundaries that should never be crossed in pursuit of love or desire, making it a compelling choice for viewers seeking a darker alternative to typical romantic fare.

Where to watch: available to rent or buy through all leading digital retailers.

Swimfan (2002)

Starring: Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen

High school swim team star Ben Cronin’s life takes a dark turn when he becomes involved with the new girl in town, Madison Bell (played by Erika Christensen). At first, Ben is flattered by Madison's attention, but he soon realizes she's not as innocent as she seems. Madison becomes increasingly obsessed with Ben and stops at nothing to sabotage his relationships and reputation. As Ben's life spirals out of control, he must confront the consequences of his actions and find a way to escape Madison's dangerous grasp.

Why is it a good anti-Valentine movie?: With its cautionary tale of obsession and manipulation, “Swimfan” explores themes of betrayal and moral ambiguity, providing a thrilling alternative to traditional romance movies. Viewers are kept on the edge of their seats with suspenseful twists and turns, while the movie's exploration of dark themes offers a refreshing departure from typical Valentine's Day fare.

Where to watch: available to stream on Plex (free)

The Crush (1993)

Starring: Cary Elwes, Alicia Silverstone

Nick Eliot, a journalist, rents a guest house from the Forrester family and befriends their teenage daughter, Adrian. However, Adrian quickly becomes infatuated with Nick and begins to pursue him relentlessly. As her obsession grows, Adrian becomes increasingly unhinged and resorts to manipulation, deception, and violence to get what she wants. Nick realizes he is in danger and must find a way to escape Adrian's dangerous clutches before it's too late.

Why is it a good anti-Valentine movie?: "The Crush" serves as a chilling exploration of teenage infatuation taken to dangerous extremes. Its portrayal of a young girl's twisted obsession with an older man offers a cautionary tale about the dangers of unchecked desire and the consequences of crossing boundaries. With its suspenseful plot and dark themes, it's a fitting choice for viewers seeking a thrilling and unsettling anti-Valentine's Day experience.