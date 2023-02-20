Seven times Bafta winning Netflix drama film All Quiet on the Western Front was shot across popular Czech Republic destinations including the capital Prague

The original film, and this most recent remake, are based on the novel of German WWI veteran Erich Remarque - Remarque’s book was banned in Germany under the Nazis for its anti-war sentiment, and whilst he had fled the country, his family were persecuted.

More than 90 years after the first iteration of the film starring Lew Ayres won the third ever Best Picture Academy Award, the 2022 Netflix remake has garnered Oscar buzz of its own.

It is nominated for nine Oscars, behind only surreal drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, and tied with Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin. If All Quiet wins Best Picture, it will be the first time that a remake of a Best Picture winner has gone on to win the award.

The dark war drama is set in the trenches of the western front during the First World War - this theatre was located predominantly across Belgium, France, and Germany. This is where All Quiet on the Western Front was filmed:

The German remake will explore the horrors of war

Where was All Quiet on the Western Front filmed?

The movie was filmed mostly in the Czech Republic, a country that didn’t exist during the First World War. Czechoslovakia was established in 1918 following the collapse of Austro-Hungary - in 1993 Czechoslovakia was dissolved and the Czech Republic and Slovakia were formed in its place.

Czech locations featured in the film include the capital Prague, four men are seen forging a signature so that one of them can enlist in the German army. The scene was shot outside the German Embassy, an 18th century Baroque palace, in the city.

Milovice, a town of about 12,000 people in the Nymburk District, was used for scenes of the trench camp - it is in the trench scenes that the psychological horror of the war comes to the fore.

The Germany Embassy in Prague features in the 2022 film All Quiet on the Western Front

The early 18th century Gothic Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, in Buškovice, can also be spotted during a scene in which naive German soldiers march to a battle in France. Sychrov Castle in the north of the country stands in for the Supreme Army Command where a German diplomat desperately argues with the military leaders for a German surrender to avoid further bloodshed.

Other parts of the Czech Republic which appear in the film include Brody, Skupice, Žatec, Ralsko, Točník, Vinařice, Benátky nad Jizerou, Libušín, Chotěšov, Černochov, Lišany, the Hořín chateau, Liběchov chateau, Chotýšany, Luštěnice, Králův Dvůr, and Roudnice nad Labem. Many scenes were also shot in Barrandov Studios in Prague.

Which other films and TV shows have been shot in the Czech Republic?

Major shows which have been filmed in the Czech Republic recently include the alternative history drama Hunters about a vigilante group who track down and execute former Nazis, John Krasinski spy drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and fantasy shows Outlander and Carnival Row.