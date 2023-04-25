Cheapest 85 rated players on FIFA 23. (Getty Images/ Graphic by Kim Mogg)

FIFA ultimate team remains one of the most popular and competitive gaming modes and players are constantly evolving and improving their teams to gain and maintain an edge on their online rivals. One of the key methods to success on ultimate team is having a strong trading strategy on the transfer market and picking up the best rated players for the cheapest possible price.

Whether you are purchasing players for squad building challenges or just getting started with a new team it is always useful to be able to spot a bargain buy. With that in mind we have picked out some of the cheapest high rated players on the market to help you succeed in FIFA 23 ultimate team and save money on the squad building challenges.

What is a squad building challenge?

Squad building challenges were introduced to ultimate team in FIFA 17 and they have since become a very popular way for players to improve their starting lineup. A squad building challenge, commonly known as an SBC in the FIFA community, contains a series of challenges for players to test their squad building skills in exchange for high rewards.

It often involves trading a group of dispensable players for one high value player or pack and over the course of FIFA 23 icons such as Pele, Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker, Zinedine Zidane and Nemanja Vidic have all been made available through SBC challenges. Often squad building challenges have a minimum requirement for a squad to have an average rating of 84 or above which makes it advantageous to be able to purchase high rate players for low amounts on the transfer market.

Cheapest 84 rated players

Whether you are building a brand new team or preparing for an SBC it’s key to know who you can buy on the cheap. Here are some examples of some of the cheapest 84 rated players on the market:

Mikel Oyarzabal:Real Sociedad - 3.7 K

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid - 3.7 K

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle - 3.7 K

Dusan Tadić: Ajax - 3.7 K

Koen Casteels: VFL Wolfsburg - 3.7 K

Samir Handanovic : Inter Milan - 3.7 K

Stefan de Vrij: Inter Milan - 3.7 K

Jack Grealish: Man City - 3.8 K

Yassine Bounou: Sevilla - 3.8 K

Mason Mount - Chelsea 3.8 K

Lorenzo Pellegrini: AS Roma 3.8 K

Thomas Partey: Arsenal - 3.8 K

Edin Džeko: AS Roma 3.8 K

Cheapest 85 rated players