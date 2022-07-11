Test your film knowledge with Framed

Cast your mind back to the start of 2022, and Wordle was all the rage.

The simple word puzzle game enraptured players across the globe, giving everyone just one puzzle a day and tasking them with solving the riddle in seix guesses or fewer.

These days, Wordle doesn’t seem to be quite so ubiquitous, but it still has its fair share of fans.

But even the most die hard of followers often find themselves looking for alternatives, a fresh spin on the format to inject some new life back into the game.

Well, Framed is one such variant, a game that combines the guesswork of Wordle with movie buff knowledge.

Here’s how it works.

What is Framed?

Though Framed is often considered a Wordle-like game, the mechanics behind playing it are actually quite different.

In Wordle, you’re tasked with guessing a five-letter word. Letters that appear in the word but not in the position you guessed appear yellow, while those in the correct spot show as green.

Think of it as a wordy take on the classic Mastermind board game.

Framed instead gives you a still from a movie, and asks you to figure out which film it is from.

Incorrect guesses don’t grant you any further information like director of year of release, but there is still a challenge to be had.

Each new frame contains more clues than the last. For example, frame one may be an obscure wide-angled shot of some scenery, which would only be familiar to a true fan of the film in question.

But as you work through your six guesses, frames can include more recognisable imagery, such as film stars or classic moments.

How can I play it?