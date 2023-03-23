Players have been unable to access Destiny 2 this evening

Destiny fans have been struggling to access the popular online game in the UK.

Downdetector shows that users have been experiencing problems on Thursday (23 March). The first reports were received around 3pm and issues are still widespread as of 6.30pm.

Fans trying to access the Destiny 2 servers are met by the following message: “One moment please... Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled. Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2.”

It comes as Bungie rolls out a “hotfix” for players across the globe. The update includes fixes for bugs and updates to the raid Root of Nightmare.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Destiny 2 down in the UK?

Players are currently experiencing issues acccessing Destiny 2 in the UK as of 6.30pm on Thursday, 23 March. It follows similar issues in the last week or so.

Destiny 2 Lightfall. Picture: Bungie

Destiny 2 has just launched the new highly anticipated expansion Lightfall in February and demand is extra high for the game. Players are being greeted by a “one moment please...” message followed by an error alert after trying to login to the game.

It comes as Bungie has rolled out a hotfix.

What is in the Destiny hotfix?

Bungie Help alerted fans that the hotfix 7.0.0.6 would be rolled out around 5pm GMT. In a tweet the account wrote: “Hotfix 7.0.0.6 has begun rolling out across all platforms and regions.”

Destiny 2 error message

In the patch notes, Bungie explained that it has made the following changes:

Activities

Dungeons and raids

Root of Nightmares

Fixed an issue where players were being locked out of the Red Border Chest after the weekly reset.

Fixed an issue where Focused Light and Focused Darkness would not trigger in the Zo’aurc encounter.

Fixed an issue where Sunblight enemies could be damaged through their shields by The Colony Exotic Grenade Launcher.

Update: This issue was wrongly stated as fixed. A solution will be available in a future update.

Fixed an issue where players could equip raid mods without obtaining them first.

Shattered Throne

Fixed an issue where the dungeon node would not appear to some players.

General

Fixed an issue where Cabal Threshers were doing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where the European Dead Zone node would not unlock for some players.

Gameplay and investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Winterbite Exotic Glaive was benefitting from other Glaives damage increasing perks.

Fixed an issue where the Glaive melee feed kills where showing the projectile label.

Fixed an issue where the extra Arc volley granted by the Two Tailed Fox's Exotic Catalyst was not firing properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapon mods were not available for some players.

Armor mods

Fixed an issue where equipping too many passive Armor Charge benefits would deactivate artifact perks.

Changed Empowered Finish to count as a finisher mod for purposes of mutual exclusivity. This mod can no longer be equipped alongside a finisher mod that also consumes Armor Charge stacks.

Having the ability to generate and spend Armor Charge stacks on the same mod was creating conditions where latency would sometimes cause the perks to activate in an incorrect order.

Additionally, when combined with Stacks on Stacks, Empowering Finish was circumventing the basic Armor Charge mechanics too easily, resulting in generating too many Orbs of Power, ammo bricks, overshields, etc.

The Untangler Artifact perk will no longer trigger melee perks.

Localization

Fixed the issue introduced in 7.0.0.5 that reverted Mandarin voice over to English.

General