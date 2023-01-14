FaZe Temperrr will be stepping into the ring at Wembley Arena

The spotlight will be on FaZe Clan as one of their members takes on KSI in his latest fight.

Thomas “Temperrr” Oliviera was a late addition to the main event bill, having originally been due to fight on the uncard, after KSI’s original opponent dropped out. He is a YouTuber and part of the FaZe Clan.

KSI will be hoping to keep his unbeaten record in the ring. It is his first fight since August, when he took on two opponents in the same night.

But who exactly is FaZe Temperrr and who are the other members of the FaZe Clan? Here is all you need to know:

Who are the current members of FaZe Clan?

FaZe Clan are one of the most popular esport and online entertainment organisations currently operating. Based out of Los Angeles it has been running since 2010 and is entering its 13th year.

Throughout the last decade the clan has continued to grow as more members join and the range of esports they compete in has increased. Members now play the likes of Valorant and Rocket League as well as Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty.

Players of Faze Clan pictured after winning the finals of the World Championship of the Counter-Strike-Global Offensive’ first person shooter computer game, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Antwerp. Picture: VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Here are the current members of FaZe Clan:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

rain - Havard Nygaard

broky - Helvijs Saukants

Twistzz - Russel Van Dulken

karrigan - Finn Anderson

ropz - Robin Kool

olofmeister - Olof Kajbjer Gustafsson

FIFA Online

TDKeane - Teedech Songsaisakul

Michael04 - Sorawit Rojjanasinlapin

JubJub - Phatanasak Varanan

Fortnite Battle Royale

Nate Hill - Nate Hill

Megga - Noam Ackenine

Dubs - Daniel Walsh

Martoz - Manuel Martinez

Mongraal- Kyle Jackson

Bizzle - Timothy Miller

Halo

Bound - Adam Gray

Bubu Dubu - Jesse Moeller

Falcated - Michael Garcia

Snip3down - Eric Wrona

Towey - Ryan Towey

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Fuzzface - David Tillberg-Persson

Aitzy - Ivan Kapustin

ubah - Ludvik Jahnsen

Gustav - Gustav Blønd

rawryy - Rory Logue

PUBG Mobile

Beerii - Peerapol Phomrat

Lycan - Apiwat Boonrat

BulShark - Ratchapol Maneerat

Vintorez - Tharit Pluksang

MR5 - Thiraphong Murasri

TonyK - Nattawut Muensa

Rainbow Six Siege

cameram4n - Gabriel Hespanhol

Astro - Leonardo Buzzachera

Bullet1 - Jose Victor

cyb3r - Jaime Ramos

soulz1 - Lucas Romero Schinke

Rocket League

Sypical - Caden Pellegrin

mist - Nick Costello

Firstkiller - Jason Corral

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Spargo - Edgar Valdez

Valorant

babybay - Andrej Francisty

dicey - Quan Tran

supamen - Phat Le

POISED - Kevin Ngo

POACH - Jake Brumleve

Rawkus (I) - Shane Flaherty

flyuh (I) - Xavier Carlson

LarryBanks (I) - Chris Doyi

Did FaZe Temperrr found the clan?

Thomas “Temperrr” Oliveira, who is originally from Brazil, is an owner and CEO of FaZe Clan. The group originally started as FaZe eSnipping in 2010, specialising in trick shots on Call of Duty.

Over the years as the clan grew, it originally didn’t have a corporate structure. However Temperrr became the first CEO of the clan. The first three members of FaZe were CLiPz, House Cat and Resistance.

Temperrr and FaZe Banks created the first FaZe shared home in 2014 in Plainville, New York, and it has become a key part of the clan and its online content. Temperrr is one of the owners of FaZe along with Apex, Rain, Rug, Banks, Adapt, Nickmercs, Offset, Jimmy Iovine and DJ Paul.

Is FaZe Temperrr fighting KSI?