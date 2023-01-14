The spotlight will be on FaZe Clan as one of their members takes on KSI in his latest fight.
Thomas “Temperrr” Oliviera was a late addition to the main event bill, having originally been due to fight on the uncard, after KSI’s original opponent dropped out. He is a YouTuber and part of the FaZe Clan.
Advertisement
KSI will be hoping to keep his unbeaten record in the ring. It is his first fight since August, when he took on two opponents in the same night.
But who exactly is FaZe Temperrr and who are the other members of the FaZe Clan? Here is all you need to know:
Advertisement
Who are the current members of FaZe Clan?
FaZe Clan are one of the most popular esport and online entertainment organisations currently operating. Based out of Los Angeles it has been running since 2010 and is entering its 13th year.
Advertisement
Throughout the last decade the clan has continued to grow as more members join and the range of esports they compete in has increased. Members now play the likes of Valorant and Rocket League as well as Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty.
Here are the current members of FaZe Clan:
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
Advertisement
- rain - Havard Nygaard
- broky - Helvijs Saukants
- Twistzz - Russel Van Dulken
- karrigan - Finn Anderson
- ropz - Robin Kool
- olofmeister - Olof Kajbjer Gustafsson
FIFA Online
Advertisement
- TDKeane - Teedech Songsaisakul
- Michael04 - Sorawit Rojjanasinlapin
- JubJub - Phatanasak Varanan
Fortnite Battle Royale
- Nate Hill - Nate Hill
- Megga - Noam Ackenine
- Dubs - Daniel Walsh
- Martoz - Manuel Martinez
- Mongraal- Kyle Jackson
- Bizzle - Timothy Miller
Halo
Advertisement
- Bound - Adam Gray
- Bubu Dubu - Jesse Moeller
- Falcated - Michael Garcia
- Snip3down - Eric Wrona
- Towey - Ryan Towey
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
Advertisement
- Fuzzface - David Tillberg-Persson
- Aitzy - Ivan Kapustin
- ubah - Ludvik Jahnsen
- Gustav - Gustav Blønd
- rawryy - Rory Logue
PUBG Mobile
- Beerii - Peerapol Phomrat
- Lycan - Apiwat Boonrat
- BulShark - Ratchapol Maneerat
- Vintorez - Tharit Pluksang
- MR5 - Thiraphong Murasri
- TonyK - Nattawut Muensa
Rainbow Six Siege
Advertisement
- cameram4n - Gabriel Hespanhol
- Astro - Leonardo Buzzachera
- Bullet1 - Jose Victor
- cyb3r - Jaime Ramos
- soulz1 - Lucas Romero Schinke
Rocket League
Advertisement
- Sypical - Caden Pellegrin
- mist - Nick Costello
- Firstkiller - Jason Corral
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Spargo - Edgar Valdez
Valorant
Advertisement
- babybay - Andrej Francisty
- dicey - Quan Tran
- supamen - Phat Le
- POISED - Kevin Ngo
- POACH - Jake Brumleve
- Rawkus (I) - Shane Flaherty
- flyuh (I) - Xavier Carlson
- LarryBanks (I) - Chris Doyi
Advertisement
Did FaZe Temperrr found the clan?
Thomas “Temperrr” Oliveira, who is originally from Brazil, is an owner and CEO of FaZe Clan. The group originally started as FaZe eSnipping in 2010, specialising in trick shots on Call of Duty.
Over the years as the clan grew, it originally didn’t have a corporate structure. However Temperrr became the first CEO of the clan. The first three members of FaZe were CLiPz, House Cat and Resistance.
Temperrr and FaZe Banks created the first FaZe shared home in 2014 in Plainville, New York, and it has become a key part of the clan and its online content. Temperrr is one of the owners of FaZe along with Apex, Rain, Rug, Banks, Adapt, Nickmercs, Offset, Jimmy Iovine and DJ Paul.
Advertisement
Is FaZe Temperrr fighting KSI?
After Dillion Danis dropped out of the blockbuster bout at Wembley Arena, which will take place on Saturday (14 January), at the start of 2023, he was replaced by FaZe Temperrr. It is not the first time he has stepped into the ring, having previously fought three bouts - winning two and losing one.