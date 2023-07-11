The new update should make it easier for players old and new to acquire the game's most sought after cards

A big change is coming to Marvel Snap, the popular digital collectable card game featuring a collection of characters from the Marvel Universe.

Development team Second Dinner is implementing significant changes regarding the unlocking process for the game's most sought after Series 4 and 5 cards, and streamlining the acquisition of brand new cards to ensure that everyone can easily expand their decks.

Spotlight Caches are being introduced to encourage greater diversity in players' online decks and provide an equal opportunity for everyone to possess the most up-to-date and exceptional cards available. But how exactly does it all work, and when is the update actually coming to the game? Here is everything you need to know about it.

How do Spotlight Caches work?

Spotlight Caches are a new addition to Marvel Snap designed to alleviate some of the tension and concerns among the player base in response to recent changes made to the game's overall card acquisition process.

The Caches serve a dual purpose, offering players a swift and convenient method to obtain Series 4 and Series 5 cards while also serving as a helpful tool for new players to catch up in the game.

Every week, an in-game Spotlight Cache will materialise for players who have attained a Collection Level of 500 or higher. Additionally, they will also appear after every 10 Collector's Caches/Reserves you open.

The Spotlight Caches will present you with an opportunity to acquire multiple Spotlight cards. These Spotlight cards will be made up of:

One new Series 5 card

One spotlighted Series 4/5 card

One spotlighted Series 4/5 card

One random Series 4/5 card

Each week, the selection of cards in the Spotlight Cache will rotate, so players aiming to acquire all of the rewards will need to use some strategic foresight. Fortunately, once a card is successfully obtained from a Spotlight Cache, it will be excluded from the pool of available rewards, thereby enhancing the likelihood of obtaining the remaining rewards.

Upon collecting all the rewards, players will be granted the opportunity to unlock exclusive limited-time variants for the Spotlighted cards.

The new system appears promising as it offers players a straightforward avenue to acquire new cards, and grants users the opportunity to swiftly obtain their most wanted cards in succession.

As a result, a significant portion of the player base stands to benefit from the Spotlight Cache system; previously, obtaining a single Series 5 card used to take approximately a month, so the situation has significantly improved. Once the update rolls out, expect a noticeable increase in the online presence of players utilising Series 4 and 5 cards.

When are Spotlight Caches coming to Marvel Snap?

The Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache update is scheduled to be launched on Tuesday 11 July. Players should see the addition of the new card-collecting feature seamlessly integrated into the game once they've downloaded the upcoming patch.