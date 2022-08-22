Around nine million customers could be entitled to compensation

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sony PlayStation is being sued following accusations it has overcharged customers.

A legal claim has been filed against the digital gaming giant which will represent around nine million worldwide customers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal case has been spearheaded by consumer rights champion Alex Neill who believes Sony PlayStation has abused its market position to impose unfair terms on its consumers.

If the legal claim filed against the gaming giant is successful it could cost Sony PlayStation around £5 billion in damages. But why is PlayStation being sued?

The PlayStation 5 has exceeded 20 million sales worldwide (Getty Images)

Why is Sony PlayStation being sued?

PlayStation is being sued for allegedly breaching competition law and abusing its position of power in a bid to make prices more expensive for customers.

The Japanese gaming company has reportedly charged an extra 30% commision on digital purchases made via the PlayStation Store. This has been described as an anti-competitive strategy.

Alex Neill, who is advised by the law firm Milberg London LLP, has claimed the actions of Sony have been detrimental to millions of people in the UK amidst the cost of living crisis, and that the “consumer purse is being squeezed like never before.”

Alex Neill said: “With this legal action, I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers.”

How much has Sony PlayStation overcharged customers?

According to the claim that has been filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, the average damages per individual is estimated to range between £67 and £562.

Who could be entitled to compensation?

Anyone in the UK who has purchased a game or additional content via the PlayStation Store since 19 August 2016 may be entitled to compensation.

If you are based in the UK and a PlayStation user you don’t have to pay anything to be a part of this claim and the legal action is being funded by litigation and arbitration experts at Woodsford.

The legal action that is taking place is the first of its kind to be held against Sony in the UK.

Further updates regarding the case will be posted on the PS You Owe Us website.

How has Sony responded to the allegations?

Sony PlayStation is yet to respond to the allegations.