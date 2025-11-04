Fortnite’s long-awaited Simpson’s season has finally arrived - and it’s an absolute banger.

For the first time, a crossover mini-season comes with a completely new island, rather than just a rework of an old map.

Unlike the Star Wars or November throwback events, this one drops players straight into a cel-shaded Springfield, packed with familiar landmarks from the show and chaotic cartoon action.

Epic Games trimmed things down to make it happen - the new Springfield island caps matches at 80 players instead of 100. Springfield is slightly smaller than the usual Battle Royale map, which is leading to faster-paced matches. Rumor has it Epic might even keep it as a Reload map after the season ends.

The Simpson's Fortnite crossover allows players to drop into Evergreen Terrace and the nuclear power plant. | Epic Games

Each match also includes a random event that players can race to complete for high-tier loot. Three bosses roam the map - Witch Marge, Evil Homer, and Krusty. Each one drops a unique weapon when defeated.

They spawn randomly, but players have found the best luck around Springfield Town Square and Springfield Slurpworks.

There are nine total locations (points of interest) on the map, all of which are taken directly from the show. They are:

Springfield Town Square

Springfield Slurpworks

Springfield Nuclear Power Plant

Burns Manor

Evergreen Terrace

Cletus’ Corn Hole

Kamp Krusty

Mayor’s Munchies

Donut District

There are an abundance of playable Simpson’s characters on offer this season, most of which come from the battle pass; even ‘Stupid Sexy Flanders’ is unlockable in all his skiing glory. Here’s how to unlock every character:

Marge Simpson Outfit: Reach level seven

Witch Marge Outfit: Reach level 14

Blinky Fishstick Outfit: Reach level 21

Hazardous Blinky Fishstick Outfit: Reach level 28

Ned Flanders Outfit: Reach level 35

Stupid Sexy Flanders Outfit: Reach level 42

Homer Simpson Outfit: Reach level 50

Evil Homer Outfit: Complete the full battle pass and sixth bonus reward

Springfielder Peely Outfit: Unlocks November 11