Simpson's Fortnite: All map locations and how to unlock Marge, Homer and Stupid Sexy Flanders characters
For the first time, a crossover mini-season comes with a completely new island, rather than just a rework of an old map.
Unlike the Star Wars or November throwback events, this one drops players straight into a cel-shaded Springfield, packed with familiar landmarks from the show and chaotic cartoon action.
Epic Games trimmed things down to make it happen - the new Springfield island caps matches at 80 players instead of 100. Springfield is slightly smaller than the usual Battle Royale map, which is leading to faster-paced matches. Rumor has it Epic might even keep it as a Reload map after the season ends.
Each match also includes a random event that players can race to complete for high-tier loot. Three bosses roam the map - Witch Marge, Evil Homer, and Krusty. Each one drops a unique weapon when defeated.
They spawn randomly, but players have found the best luck around Springfield Town Square and Springfield Slurpworks.
There are nine total locations (points of interest) on the map, all of which are taken directly from the show. They are:
Springfield Town Square
Springfield Slurpworks
Springfield Nuclear Power Plant
Burns Manor
Evergreen Terrace
Cletus’ Corn Hole
Kamp Krusty
Mayor’s Munchies
Donut District
There are an abundance of playable Simpson’s characters on offer this season, most of which come from the battle pass; even ‘Stupid Sexy Flanders’ is unlockable in all his skiing glory. Here’s how to unlock every character:
Marge Simpson Outfit: Reach level seven
Witch Marge Outfit: Reach level 14
Blinky Fishstick Outfit: Reach level 21
Hazardous Blinky Fishstick Outfit: Reach level 28
Ned Flanders Outfit: Reach level 35
Stupid Sexy Flanders Outfit: Reach level 42
Homer Simpson Outfit: Reach level 50
Evil Homer Outfit: Complete the full battle pass and sixth bonus reward
Springfielder Peely Outfit: Unlocks November 11