London Palladium's panto will be Peter Pan in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It is almost pantomime season at the London Palladium - oh yes it is!

The mega-panto will return to the iconic West End theatre for the final weeks of 2023. Peter Pan will be the production for this festive treat.

Pantomimes returned to the London Palladium in 2016 with Cinderella and performances have continued each year since. But the venue has a long history of hosting pantos with footage from a show dating back to 1928 being filmed there.

The 2023/24 production will be dedicated to Paul O'Grady, who died unexpectedly in March of this year. The TV star had previously featured in pantos at the Palladium.

Here's all you need to know:

What is London Palladium's 2023 panto?

The production for the 2023/24 pantomime season at the London Palladium will be Peter Pan. It follow's last year's version of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Who is in the cast?

London Palladium have once again pulled together an all star cast for its pantomime in 2023. Peter Pan will star the likes of Jennifer Saunders, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Rob Madge, Frances Mayli McCann and Louis Gaunt.

Louis Grant will play the title role in the pantomime and actress Frances Mayli McCann will be Wendy. Jennifer Saunders will play the villainous Captain Hook.

When does the pantomime start?

The London Palladium's production of Peter Pan will start on Saturday, December 9, the venue has confirmed. It will run for six weeks, continuing throughout the festive season and into the New Year.

Peter Pan will come to an end on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The panto runs for six days a week - with no shows on a Monday in December or January.

London Palladium will have two showings most days in December, excluding Thursday, December 14. On weekdays and Saturdays, the matinee will start at 2.30pm and evening at 7.30pm.

For shows on Sundays, the matinee starts at 1pm and the evening at 5pm. However on Christmas Eve the timings are 12pm and 4pm.

Can you get tickets - and what are prices?

London Palladium are still selling tickets for the Peter Pan panto throughout December and January. Prices start at £75 each plus fees for most days in December, but show showings have tickets at £35 - including on New Year's Eve.