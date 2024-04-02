Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK comedian Micky Flanagan has proven himself as a formidable force for audiences during his sell-out arena tours, but how will the funnyman handle the more intimate aspect of performing in a theatre?

That query is set to be answered, with Live Nation announcing a series of performances from theatrical venues such as Ipwsich’s Regend and Reading’s The Hexagon set to host additional dates of the comedian’s “If Ever We Needed It” tour, beginning this month at The Marlow in Canterbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live Nation has promised that “the transition from arenas to theatres promises an even more intimate experience, with fans getting to see the comedian up close and personal. With his trademark cockney charm and infectious energy, Flanagan is sure to leave audiences rolling in the aisles as he discusses life since turning 60, growing older and reflecting on the changes in the world around him, as well as poking fun at his observations on life”

Where is Micky Flanagan’s “If Ever We Needed It” touring?

For a chance to see the comedian in the more intimate settings of a theatre, the newest Micky Flanagan tour is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

April 19 2024: The Marlow, Canterbury

April 26 2024: The Hexagon, Reading

May 2 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

May 14 2024: The Regent Theatre, Ipswich

May 24 2024: New Theatre, Oxford

May 25 2024: New Theatre, Oxford

May 31 2024: Pavillions, Plymouth

June 1 2024: Pavillions, Plymouth

Where can I buy tickets for Micky Flanagan’s “If Ever We Needed It” UK tour?