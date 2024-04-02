Micky Flanagan: If Ever We Needed It | Comedian set to tread the boards with UK tour - dates & tickets
UK comedian Micky Flanagan has proven himself as a formidable force for audiences during his sell-out arena tours, but how will the funnyman handle the more intimate aspect of performing in a theatre?
That query is set to be answered, with Live Nation announcing a series of performances from theatrical venues such as Ipwsich’s Regend and Reading’s The Hexagon set to host additional dates of the comedian’s “If Ever We Needed It” tour, beginning this month at The Marlow in Canterbury.
Live Nation has promised that “the transition from arenas to theatres promises an even more intimate experience, with fans getting to see the comedian up close and personal. With his trademark cockney charm and infectious energy, Flanagan is sure to leave audiences rolling in the aisles as he discusses life since turning 60, growing older and reflecting on the changes in the world around him, as well as poking fun at his observations on life”
Where is Micky Flanagan’s “If Ever We Needed It” touring?
For a chance to see the comedian in the more intimate settings of a theatre, the newest Micky Flanagan tour is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:
- April 19 2024: The Marlow, Canterbury
- April 26 2024: The Hexagon, Reading
- May 2 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- May 14 2024: The Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- May 24 2024: New Theatre, Oxford
- May 25 2024: New Theatre, Oxford
- May 31 2024: Pavillions, Plymouth
- June 1 2024: Pavillions, Plymouth
Where can I buy tickets for Micky Flanagan’s “If Ever We Needed It” UK tour?
Tickets for Micky Flanagan’s “If Ever We Needed It” tour are set to go on general sale from 10am on April 6 2024 through Live Nation’s website. There are currently no pre-sales available for these dates according to Live Nation’s website.
