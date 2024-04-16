Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old from Cowes has been sentenced to seven years in prison after plotting a potential attack at the Isle of Wight Festival. The boy was arrested on July 11, 2022, by terrorism officers and local police, and was found in possession of a knife.

In February, the teenager was convicted at Kingston Crown Court of preparing terrorist acts, disseminating terrorist publications, and possessing a knife in public.

Investigations by the FBI revealed messages indicating that he planned to attack the festival in July 2022. His internet searches included terms like "gun Isle of Wight," "fast lorry," and details about festival gates and attendance numbers.

In addition to these plans, he acquired a knife in July 2022 and had earlier searched for weapons, vehicles, and protective gear.

Despite initial plans targeting the Isle of Wight Festival, he shifted his focus due to a lack of access to a vehicle. Instead, he considered attacking staff at his specialist education centre, believing they had insulted Islam.

Prosecutors highlighted that the boy converted to Islam in late 2021 and adopted an extremist ideology. Concerns were raised earlier when a tutor noticed he had Osama bin Laden's image as his phone wallpaper, although it was initially dismissed as an attempt to provoke shock.

