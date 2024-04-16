Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Recording Registry has announced its 25 songs that have been earmarked for inclusion as part of this year’s list of sound recordings recognised as culturally, historically or aesthetically significant by the US Library of Congress.

Every year, the National Recording Registry chooses 25 recordings or groups of recordings to be included in the list. The selections may include various audio materials such as songs, albums, speeches, radio broadcasts, and other sound documents. The criteria for selection highlight not only the importance of the recordings in American life but also their impact on American culture, history, and thought.

The goal of the registry is not only to acknowledge the significance of these recordings but also to emphasize the need for their preservation for future generations.

The 2024 National Recording Registry - full list of songs

"Clarinet Marmalade" – Lt. James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry Band (1919)

"Kauhavan Polkka" – Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl (1928)

Wisconsin Folksong Collection (1937-1946)

"Rose Room" – Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian (1939)

"Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – Gene Autry (1949)

"Tennessee Waltz" – Patti Page (1950)

"Rocket '88'" – Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats (1951)

"Catch a Falling Star" / "Magic Moments" – Perry Como (1957)

"Chances Are" – Johnny Mathis (1957)

The Sidewinder – Lee Morgan (1964)

Surrealistic Pillow – Jefferson Airplane (1967)

"Ain't No Sunshine" – Bill Withers (1971)

This is a Recording – Lily Tomlin (1971)

J.D. Crowe & the New South – J.D. Crowe & the New South (1975)

Blondie's 1978 album, "Parallel Lines," is among the 25 recordings selected for their historical significance by the National Recording Registry (Credit: Getty)