The Notorious B.I.G, ABBA and Blondie among the 25 songs selected for the National Recording Registry
The National Recording Registry has announced its 25 songs that have been earmarked for inclusion as part of this year’s list of sound recordings recognised as culturally, historically or aesthetically significant by the US Library of Congress.
Alongside classic works from Perry Como and folksongs passed down from generation to generation come some more familiar names for those outside the United States: Eurovision winners ABBA, who are celebrating 50 years since “Waterloo” won the 1974 contest, have seen “Arrival” entered into the registry, while Green Day’s breakout album “Dookie,” Blondie’s “Parallel Lines” and the iconic “Ready To Die” by The Notorious B.I.G are notable inclusions this year.
Every year, the National Recording Registry chooses 25 recordings or groups of recordings to be included in the list. The selections may include various audio materials such as songs, albums, speeches, radio broadcasts, and other sound documents. The criteria for selection highlight not only the importance of the recordings in American life but also their impact on American culture, history, and thought.
The goal of the registry is not only to acknowledge the significance of these recordings but also to emphasize the need for their preservation for future generations.
The 2024 National Recording Registry - full list of songs
- "Clarinet Marmalade" – Lt. James Reese Europe's 369th U.S. Infantry Band (1919)
- "Kauhavan Polkka" – Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl (1928)
- Wisconsin Folksong Collection (1937-1946)
- "Rose Room" – Benny Goodman Sextet with Charlie Christian (1939)
- "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" – Gene Autry (1949)
- "Tennessee Waltz" – Patti Page (1950)
- "Rocket '88'" – Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats (1951)
- "Catch a Falling Star" / "Magic Moments" – Perry Como (1957)
- "Chances Are" – Johnny Mathis (1957)
- The Sidewinder – Lee Morgan (1964)
- Surrealistic Pillow – Jefferson Airplane (1967)
- "Ain't No Sunshine" – Bill Withers (1971)
- This is a Recording – Lily Tomlin (1971)
- J.D. Crowe & the New South – J.D. Crowe & the New South (1975)
- Arrival – ABBA (1976)
- "El Cantante" – Héctor Lavoe (1978)
- The Cars – The Cars (1978)
- Parallel Lines – Blondie (1978)
- "La-Di-Da-Di" – Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick (MC Ricky D) (1985)
- "Don't Worry, Be Happy" – Bobby McFerrin (1988)
- "Amor Eterno" – Juan Gabriel (1990)
- Pieces of Africa – Kronos Quartet (1992)
- Dookie – Green Day (1994)
- Ready to Die – The Notorious B.I.G. (1994)
- Wide Open Spaces – The Chicks (1998)
