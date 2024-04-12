Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bristol loves a sing-a-long - at least that’s according to a new study regarding the karaoke habits of Brits conducted by Leonardo Hotels, using Spotify data to analyse where likes to croon the most, and what the nation’s most popular karaoke song is.

The study scraped Google Maps to count the total number of karaoke venues in each city. Later, they collected Google Reviews for each venue and removed any venue with a rating below four stars.

Furthermore, to identify the most popular karaoke song in the country, Leonardo Hotels conducted an open-answer survey among the general population to get a seed list of songs and then collected Spotify streaming data for each song to determine its popularity.

Bristol came out on top as the location with the most karaoke bars (51 in total), while Brighton and Liverpool followed closely in second and third with 40 and 38 karaoke bars in their vinicities.

But when it comes to the most popular karaoke song, we were somewhat surprised at NationalWorld music as to what came out on top - truth be told, we were expecting “Wonderwall” by Oasis. Were you?

The UK’s top five karaoke hotspots

Bristol (51 bars) Brighton (40 bars) Liverpool (83 bars) Leeds & Southampton (34 bars) Nottingham & York (32 bars)

What is the UK’s most popular karaoke song?

Bravo to those who still attempt to give Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” a belt out during karaoke, with the song (which had a second life thanks to the cult comedy film “Wayne’s World”) coming out on top, followed by UK singles chart veterans The Killers came second with “Mr Brightside.”

Don’t worry though acoustic musicians - “Wonderwall” came in third in Leonard Hotel’s study, meaning that for those of you who might have to change what you play at open mic night, there are still two more songs ahead of that before you parlay into other Oasis numbers.

The UK’s Top Ten Karaoke Songs

Number of Spotify streams in brackets