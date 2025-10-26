Tributes have been paid to musician Chris Turner following his death.

1970s rock icon Chris Turner has died after a long health battle. Cletis Carr paid tribute to the star on Instagram and wrote: “Still processing the loss of my longtime friend, bandmate, and surrogate 'big brother', Chris Turner. We lost Chris just a few hours ago, he'd been battling multiple health issues for many years.

“I'd just phoned him last Wednesday, he was frustrated at now being wheelchair-bound, but was upbeat and optimistic about being back in the studio, mixing tracks for a new release. Onward and upward, he'd always say.

“I first met Chris in Sydney, 1987, through Pete Wells. Chris brought me into his band, his record company, and into his extended family. I learned an incredible amount about how to be a good band leader from him, and treasure the many many years and hundreds of gigs we'd played together. My sympathies and love to out to his boys, Jesse and Billy, and his daughter Tilly.”

In response, one fan wrote: “Still in shock - beautifully said X.”

Australian music star Chris Turner had played with the likes of Angry Anderson and Billy Thorp. According to The Express, “His career took off in the 70s, with him playing with Angry Anderson's group Rose Tattoo and Sydney's Buffalo. Turner proved to be a beloved musician in Australia, creating a career that spanned six decades, over which he played with hundreds of musicians and recorded dozens of albums, influencing different generations of guitarists.”

Victor Spincitymusic paid tribute to Chris Turner on Instagram and wrote: “Want to pay tribute to Chris Turner who passed away he played buffalo, rose tattoo, just to name a couple of bands fantastic player, and anytime you pick up the Aussie version of AC/DC - let there be rock those are his fingers on the cover.”

Chris Turner was born in London but permanently moved to Sydney in 1970.