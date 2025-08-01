Music star Dave Edmunds, who is best known for his 1970 Christmas No.1 I Hear You Knocking, is reportedly in intensive care.

70s rock legend Dave Edmunds is reportedly fighting for his life after cardiac arrest left him with brain damage. His wife Cici shared an update on Facebook and said: “Dave Edmunds. My beloved husband of 40 years has had a major cardiac arrest as I told you about in my previous post. He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive while trying to clear his airways from all of the fluids that come out of a human beings body when we pass away.

“As I’m on the floor with Dave dead and lots of fluid is coming out of his mouth and the other places in his body. I keep my emotions in check, even though I’m absolutely heartbroken and terrified at the shock of having my beloved husband dead in my arms. My nurse is also on the floor right next to myself and Dave pumping away really hard performing heavy CPR.

“She shouts out Cici I’m gonna stop, Dave is gone. He is dead Cici. I refuse to give in or give up on a miraculous intervention anything to get my husband back alive. Bless him. The nurse bless her keeps pumping away even harder performing heavy duty CPR now.

“I’m still wiping fluid off his body parts, especially his mouth to clear his airways. Every second is vital.

“So no time for emotions here. But oh boy I’m in shock and extremely ill health end myself as most of you wonder kindhearted friends loved ones know. I’m still in shock and I believe I have PTSD from the horrific experience.

Cici went on to say that “My brilliant talented funny and special Dave could really use as many peoples prayers and good wishes so to speak. As I told you all in my previous post by a miracle they ( the doctors at the ICU operating room intubated Dave after by a miracle resurrecting him for a moment. He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc.

“ And the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high . And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave ….. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. It means the world to me. Dave will have a very long journey ahead of him if he survives.

“We both have. But knowing that there are kind hearted people such as you all. Makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier. Bless you all. Sending you all much love and light and always.”

Musician Dave Edmunds, who was born in Cardiff, was part of many bands, including Love Sculpture, When he went solo, he had success with the cover of Smiley Lewis' I Hear You Knocking, which became a Christmas No.1 and sold three million copies.

When it comes to his personal life, he married Cici, full name Cecilia back in 1983 and the couple live in Monmouth, Wales.

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock & Culture in 2015, Dave Edmunds spoke about working with Jeff Lynne on his Information album and said: “I was mightily impressed with Jeff and the way he works in the studio. He’s sort of making it up as he goes along. I did the two tracks with him for the album, but a lot of people complained about that and I got some flak for it, I think because they heard a bit of synthesizer and it was like, “How dare you! You mustn’t do that!” And I thought, oh my God, what have I done?”