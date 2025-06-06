The news of musician Jarno Keskinen’s death was shared on Facebook.

90s metal guitarist Jarno Keskinen has died at the age of 52 and Leviathan Records shared the news of his passing on Facebook. The post read: “Yesterday we learned of the passing of Jarno Keskinen. He was the brilliant guitarist/composer of the bands Kenziner and Virtuocity. We released his first 2 Kenziner albums: 1998's "Timescape" and 1999's "The Prophecies." Jarno was an amazing songwriter and wrote some very intricate musical sections on those 2 releases that made his music stand out. The world has lost a great talent. Rest in peace.”

In response to the post by Leviathan Records, one fan wrote: “My deepest condolences,” while another wrote: “Oh no… very sad.” One person also said: “Sad news. Another proof that life isn’t fair. All I know is that Jarno was writing on new material. What the hell happened? RIP.”

According to the website Parade, “Jarno, whose cause of death hasn’t been reported, was in the neoclassical metal band Kenziner from 1994 to 1999, and again, from 2012 to 2024. Kenziner’s notable albums include Timescape, The Prophecies, The Last Horizon, and Phoenix.”

“Jarno also played with a band he founded by the name of Virtuocity from 2001 to 2004. Their notable albums include Secret Visions and Northern Twilight Symphony.”

Last month, Rock music icon and guitarist Rick Derrigner, who was known for ‘Real American’ died at 77 after sudden heart failure. His wife Jenda Derringer told TMZ that he passed away on Memorial Day, May 26 after being taken off life support.

Rick Derringer, best known for his hit ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,’ had undergone triple bypass surgery two months earlier. His song “Real American” became a pop culture staple and was famously associated with Hulk Hogan. It was later used by Barack Obama and Donald Trump.