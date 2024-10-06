Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mimis Plessas passed away just shy of a week before he would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

The death of musician and composer Mimis Plessas was confirmed by his wife Loukila Carrer. Mimis Plessas was born in Athens in Greece on October 12, 1924 and started entering international piano competition in his 20s.

Billboard reported that “Plessas became a constant presence on Greek television, his mild manner and singalong melodies endearing him to generations. Often seated at the piano, accompanying renowned Greek stars, he was a fixture of musical moments and celebrations for decades, his music becoming intertwined with the nation’s cultural fabric. His 1969 composition, “O Dromos” (The Street), remains one of the highest-selling albums in Greek history.”

Mimis Plessas was a beloved musician and composer in Greece and their Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid tribute to him and said: “A leading composer, a great scholar and a kind man has left us.”

Musician and composer Mimis Plessas has died at 99 | Instagram/margonancyfor

Actress Maria Korinthiou shared her tribute to Mimis Plessas on Instagram and said: “We are growing up and our world is getting smaller… A lot of great people left us lately… so blessed that with these people, I have not only socially socialised but collaborated with and have trusted and ‘embraced.’ All these ‘little’ precious moments- the treasure of the artist and also of our country-precious cultural heritage. Have a safe journey”

Musician Margo Nancyfor said: “Mr. Mimi loves you so much. We love you very much. Thank you for the richness of music and the richness of emotions,” whilst Kostas Makedonas said: “Bon voyage, my dear teacher and friend.”

Mimi Plessas collaborated with Greek music icons such as Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Giannis Poulopoulos and Marinella. Marinella is reportedly currently still in ICU after suffering a serious stroke whilst performing on stage.

Marinella was performing one of her popular songs at the start of a concert when she collapsed on stage, the concert was cancelled and she was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.