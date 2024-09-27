Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Marinella was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke whilst performing at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece.

Marinella is reportedly believed to be in a critical but stable condition after suffering a stroke on stage. The Greek City Times reported that “The renowned performer has surpassed the initial 24 hours of hospitalisation. Medical professionals are diligently working towards her recovery following a significant brain haemorrhage. Current reports show an enhancement in her vital signs, yet the forthcoming 48 hours are critical as physicians endeavour to stabilise her condition.

“The latest medical bulletin, issued Thursday afternoon, stated: “Ms. Kyriaki Papadopoulou (Marinella) is hospitalised in the ICU of YGEIA Hospital due to extensive intracerebral haemorrhage. She remains clinically stable. Her condition is critical.”

On the Marinella official fan club’s Instagram, they have posted a photograph of the singer with the caption “Our beloved Marinella, we wish you a speedy recovery! Our thoughts are with you, in very step you take towards a full recovery. With strength, patience and optimism, you will soon be with us again, as we know, you strong and smiling!”

Legendary Greek singer Marinella is in a critical condition after suffering a stroke on stage | Instagram/marinella_official_

Many fans of Marinella have commented ont he post and one said: “Marinella is a Legend!! May everything go well!! All of Greece, align with her family, pray for the best!! Such artists are not born again in this place!!”

Singer Kosta Karafotis posted a video of him and Marinella singing together with the caption: “Once upon a time… I’m thinking how much I love you and how much the whole world loves you! Get well soon. You are in all of our thoughts

In response to Kosta’s post, one fan said: “I wish your beautiful voices would be reunited!!! Loved by both of you!!”