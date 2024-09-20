Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Danish royal, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who was one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s third cousins, had a fall at Fredensborg Castle.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was due to attend an event in honour of the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University in Denmark on Friday 20 September, but this had to be cancelled following the incident.

In a statement, which was shared b y Danish outlets B.T. and Ekstra Blader, Lene Balleby, who is the Danish Royal House’s head of communications, said: "Queen Margrethe was taken to Rigshospitalet yesterday evening after falling at Fredensborg Castle. According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well, but is temporarily hospitalised for observation."

In her traditional New Year’s Speech this year, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark revealed that she was abdicating and will be succeeded by her eldest son, the then Crown Prince Frederik, when she steps down on 14 January. In her abdication speech, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark said: “In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been rushed to hospital after fall. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (R) signs a declaration of abdication as King Frederik X of Denmark (L) looks on in the Council of State at the Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark, on January 14, 2024 | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.

“Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always vested their confidence in me.

“Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls.

“The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot.

“They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!

I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”