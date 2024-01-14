Queen Margrethe II is Denmark’s first monarch to abdicate in nearly 900 years

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has made history by signing her historic abdication on Sunday (January 14), ending her reign as Denmark's longest serving monarch and paving the way for her son, Frederik X to immediately become King.

She signed her abdication during a meeting with the Danish Cabinet at the Christiansborg Palace, in Copenhagen. Queen Margrethe II is the first monarch in Denmark’s to abdicate in nearly 900 year, since King Erik III Lam stepped down to enter a monastery in 1146.

The 83-year-old stunned the Danish nation by announcing her plans to abdicate on New Year's Eve, citing health issues. After ruling the nation for 52-years, she has opted to step down, leaving the throne to her eldest son.

Posters show Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe II prior to the proclamation of the Crown Prince as new Danish King Frederik X (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Denmark, which is one of the oldest monarchies in the world, does not have a coronation like the Royal Family in the UK, meaning her son Frederik X immediately takes up the role as King.

The abdication leaves Denmark with two queens: Margrethe will keep her title while Frederik’s Australian-born wife will become Queen Mary. Their eldest son, Christian will become crown prince and heir to the throne.

People from across Denmark gathered outside the country’s parliament, despite the frosty temperatures. The streets were decorated with red and white Danish flags, whilst photos of the King and Queen to-be decorated lampposts.

The historic moment was broadcast live on TV to the nation of six million, with the new King and Queen expected to step out on the balcony of Christianborg at 3pm to address the crowds and say a few words.

Who is King Frederik X?