Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, has married his fiancée in an elaborate 10-day wedding ceremony.

The 32-year-old prince, who is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and a keen polo player, married "commoner" Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony that began on January 7 and will end on Tuesday (January 16).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of the Sultan of Brunei, one of the world’s richest men. While sixth in line to the throne, the prince has gained a massive following on Instagram, where he posts pictures of official events alongside photos of him playing polo to his 2.6 million followers.

The main wedding reception took place on Sunday (January 14) at the Sultan's 1,788-room palace, along with a parade through the capital, Bandar Sri Begawan. A reported 5,000 guests were in attendance, including members of the Royal Family from Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Dubbed the "hot prince", he was once described as one of Asia's most eligible bachelors. So, who is Prince Abdul Mateen? Here's everything you need to know about his wedding and his wife.

Who is Prince Abdul Mateen?

Prince Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of the Sultan of Brunei. He is fourth in line to the throne. Born on August 10, 1991, his mother, Mariam Abdul Aziz is the former second wife of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, with the pair divorcing in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old completed his education in Brunei before studying international politics at Kings College London. He is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force and has a huge following on social media, regularly sharing updates with his 2.6 million fans.

Is Prince Abdul Mateen married?

Prince Mateen has married his "commoner" fiancée, Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, in a lavish 10-day wedding ceremony that is set to last until Tuesday. He surprised fans with the announcement of their engagement in December, Isa-Kalebic is the granddaughter of the ruler’s special adviser.

The solemnisation ceremony, which legalises the marriage, was held at a mosque on Thursday. With the main wedding reception happening on Sunday (January 14), at the 1,788-room palace, along with a parade through the capital, Bandar Sri Begawan. A reported 5,000 guests were in attendance, including members of the Royal Family from Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Who is his wife?

Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic is the granddaughter of Brunei's special adviser. Despite technically being a "commoner", she comes from a prestigious background with direct connections to the Royal family. According to the Daily Mail, the couple had been dating for years, with Isa-Kalebic's brother and the prince being friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old studied at the University of Bath and is an entrepreneur in Brunei, owning the fashion brand Silk Collective and co-owning the tourism company Authentirary.

What is his net worth?