Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We thought at NationalWorld we were having some form of flashbacks when the news came into our inbox that two of the 00s cult-like bands were set to tour Europe, including a series of UK dates. But no - Alien Ant Farm and CKY are teaming up for a series of UK dates in November 2024.

Their UK dates will support the Music Venue Trust's £1 donation initiative to help grassroots music venues, with Alien Ant Farm lead singer Dryden Mitchell admitting his fondness for touring this side of the Atlantic: "We’ve always loved our UK tours! For over 20 years we have been able to play shows all around our “home away from home” and we’re excited to see old friends and fans on this run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve watched CKY as fans through the years but have never had the pleasure to meet and tour with them. We think this is a proper nice fit.”

“As a band, we have seen the work that Music Venue Trust are doing for grassroots venues across the UK and were inspired to lend our support. We are honoured to be the first American bands to be involved in this initiative and would urge other artists who enjoy playing in the UK to follow suit. Personally, my favourite. Don’t tell the States."

Alien Ant Farm is known to many for their appearances on the UK singles chart, with their cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” for casual fans perhaps their best-known song, while the group also scored hits with “Movies” and “Attitude” from their platinum-selling 2001 album, “Anthology.”

Fans of “Jackass” will no doubt be familiar with CKY; the group features Jess Margera, the older brother of Bam Margera, and their music was a constant feature in the early years of the hit MTV show. The band also lent their name to Bam’s series of skateboarding videos - a precursor to their involvement in the “Jackass” franchise.

Where are Alien Ant Farm and CKY touring in the United Kingdom?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets to see Alien Ant Farm and CKY touring the United Kingdom?

O2 Priority presale information

Those with access to O2 Priority can purchase tickets to shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and London from today. Visit the O2 Priority app for more details and to pick up your tickets before they go on general sale.