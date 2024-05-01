Alien Ant Farm and CKY European Tour 2024: Where are they playing in the UK and ticketing detail

Known for their smash hit cover of “Smooth Criminal,” Alien Ant Farm are touring the UK with CKY and is helping the Music Venue Trust in the process
By Benjamin Jackson
4 minutes ago

We thought at NationalWorld we were having some form of flashbacks when the news came into our inbox that two of the 00s cult-like bands were set to tour Europe, including a series of UK dates. But no - Alien Ant Farm and CKY are teaming up for a series of UK dates in November 2024.

Their UK dates will support the Music Venue Trust's £1 donation initiative to help grassroots music venues, with Alien Ant Farm lead singer Dryden Mitchell admitting his fondness for touring this side of the Atlantic: "We’ve always loved our UK tours! For over 20 years we have been able to play shows all around our “home away from home” and we’re excited to see old friends and fans on this run.” 

“We’ve watched CKY as fans through the years but have never had the pleasure to meet and tour with them. We think this is a proper nice fit.”

“As a band, we have seen the work that Music Venue Trust are doing for grassroots venues across the UK and were inspired to lend our support. We are honoured to be the first American bands to be involved in this initiative and would urge other artists who enjoy playing in the UK to follow suit. Personally, my favourite. Don’t tell the States."

Alien Ant Farm is known to many for their appearances on the UK singles chart, with their cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” for casual fans perhaps their best-known song, while the group also scored hits with “Movies” and “Attitude” from their platinum-selling 2001 album, “Anthology.”

Fans of “Jackass” will no doubt be familiar with CKY; the group features Jess Margera, the older brother of Bam Margera, and their music was a constant feature in the early years of the hit MTV show. The band also lent their name to Bam’s series of skateboarding videos - a precursor to their involvement in the “Jackass” franchise.

Where are Alien Ant Farm and CKY touring in the United Kingdom?

Where can I get tickets to see Alien Ant Farm and CKY touring the United Kingdom?

O2 Priority presale information

Those with access to O2 Priority can purchase tickets to shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and London from today. Visit the O2 Priority app for more details and to pick up your tickets before they go on general sale.

For those who don’t have presale access, tickets go on general sale from 10am on May 2 2024 through Ticketweb and Ticketmaster.

