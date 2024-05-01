Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claire Richards, renowned for her role in the iconic pop group Steps, is set to lead a brand-new concert tour, Everybody Dance, across the UK this autumn. This glittering dance floor party promises a night of disco perfection with Claire's powerhouse vocals and an outstanding ensemble of dancers and vocalists.

Well-known for her career with Steps, she contributed to 14 top-five singles, four number-one albums, and over 21 million record sales. Her solo career has also been a success, with her debut album “My Wildest Dreams” reaching #9 on the official UK chart and three singles playlisted on Radio 2. Her 2023 album “Euphoria” reached #2 on the official UK album chart and topped several other charts, including the vinyl and independent album charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences are invited to join the party by singing and dancing along in their seats as Claire brings classic and contemporary dance hits to life. The show will showcase a dynamic mix of dance styles including salsa, mambo, jazz, hip-hop, and even rollerskating. Iconic dance hits will span decades, including songs from legendary artists such as Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Cher, and ABBA, as well as modern stars like Dua Lipa and Beyoncé.

Richards has not been shy regarding her enthusiasm for the tour either: "I'm thrilled to perform across the UK this autumn in a brand-new show featuring everyone’s favourite dance and disco classics and modern hits. These iconic songs span the decades, from the 70s until today. I can't wait to see everyone dressed up and ready for the ultimate night out!"

Where is Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” concert touring in the UK?

Claire Richards will make sure that audiences will be dancing at the following venues during her tour.

Where can I get tickets to Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” UK tour?