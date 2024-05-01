Claire Richards Leads 'Everybody Dance' UK Tour: Dates and Ticket Information
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Claire Richards, renowned for her role in the iconic pop group Steps, is set to lead a brand-new concert tour, Everybody Dance, across the UK this autumn. This glittering dance floor party promises a night of disco perfection with Claire's powerhouse vocals and an outstanding ensemble of dancers and vocalists.
Well-known for her career with Steps, she contributed to 14 top-five singles, four number-one albums, and over 21 million record sales. Her solo career has also been a success, with her debut album “My Wildest Dreams” reaching #9 on the official UK chart and three singles playlisted on Radio 2. Her 2023 album “Euphoria” reached #2 on the official UK album chart and topped several other charts, including the vinyl and independent album charts.
Audiences are invited to join the party by singing and dancing along in their seats as Claire brings classic and contemporary dance hits to life. The show will showcase a dynamic mix of dance styles including salsa, mambo, jazz, hip-hop, and even rollerskating. Iconic dance hits will span decades, including songs from legendary artists such as Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Cher, and ABBA, as well as modern stars like Dua Lipa and Beyoncé.
Expect to hear timeless classics like "I Will Survive," "Le Freak," "Everybody’s Free" and "Euphoria," alongside more contemporary hits such as "Don't Start Now" and "Only Girl In The World." This high-energy show will keep audiences on their feet with its captivating performances.
Richards has not been shy regarding her enthusiasm for the tour either: "I'm thrilled to perform across the UK this autumn in a brand-new show featuring everyone’s favourite dance and disco classics and modern hits. These iconic songs span the decades, from the 70s until today. I can't wait to see everyone dressed up and ready for the ultimate night out!"
Where is Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” concert touring in the UK?
Claire Richards will make sure that audiences will be dancing at the following venues during her tour.
- October 14 2024: Derngate, Guildhall Rd, Northampton NN1 1DP
- October 15 2024: Millenium Centre, Bute Pl, Cardiff CF10 5AL
- October 15 2024: Kings Theatre, 24 Albert Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth PO5 2QJ
- October 20 2024: Victoria Theatre, 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP
- October 25 2024: City Hall, Queen Victoria Square, Carr Ln, Hull HU1 3RQ
- October 27 2024: Palladium, 8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF
- October 28 2024: Pavilion, Westover Rd, Bournemouth BH1 2BU
- October 29 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton Sailing Club, Kings Rd, Brighton and Hove BN1 2GR
- October 30 2024: Cliffs Pavilion, Station Rd, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea SS0 7RA
- November 2 2024: Royal Concert Hall, Theatre Square, Nottingham NG1 5ND
- November 3 2024: Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham B3 3DQ
- November 6 2024: The Lowry, Pier, 8 The Quays, Salford, Manchester M50 3AZ
- November 8 2024: Forum, Avon, 1A Forum Buildings, Bath BA1 1UG
- November 11 2024: Grand Theatre, 46 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6N
Where can I get tickets to Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” UK tour?
Ticketing for all shows as part of Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” tour goes on general sale on May 3 2024, with pre-sales starting on May 2 2024 through the tour’s official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.