Claire Richards Leads 'Everybody Dance' UK Tour: Dates and Ticket Information

Steps member Claire Richards delves into pop classics along with her impressive catalogue with her upcoming UK tour - where is she playing?
Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson
4 minutes ago

Claire Richards, renowned for her role in the iconic pop group Steps, is set to lead a brand-new concert tour, Everybody Dance, across the UK this autumn. This glittering dance floor party promises a night of disco perfection with Claire's powerhouse vocals and an outstanding ensemble of dancers and vocalists.

Well-known for her career with Steps, she contributed to 14 top-five singles, four number-one albums, and over 21 million record sales. Her solo career has also been a success, with her debut album “My Wildest Dreams” reaching #9 on the official UK chart and three singles playlisted on Radio 2. Her 2023 album “Euphoria” reached #2 on the official UK album chart and topped several other charts, including the vinyl and independent album charts.

Audiences are invited to join the party by singing and dancing along in their seats as Claire brings classic and contemporary dance hits to life. The show will showcase a dynamic mix of dance styles including salsa, mambo, jazz, hip-hop, and even rollerskating. Iconic dance hits will span decades, including songs from legendary artists such as Donna Summer, Whitney Houston, Cher, and ABBA, as well as modern stars like Dua Lipa and Beyoncé.

Expect to hear timeless classics like "I Will Survive," "Le Freak," "Everybody’s Free" and "Euphoria," alongside more contemporary hits such as "Don't Start Now" and "Only Girl In The World." This high-energy show will keep audiences on their feet with its captivating performances.

Richards has not been shy regarding her enthusiasm for the tour either: "I'm thrilled to perform across the UK this autumn in a brand-new show featuring everyone’s favourite dance and disco classics and modern hits. These iconic songs span the decades, from the 70s until today. I can't wait to see everyone dressed up and ready for the ultimate night out!"

Where is Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” concert touring in the UK?

Claire Richards will make sure that audiences will be dancing at the following venues during her tour.

Where can I get tickets to Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” UK tour?

Ticketing for all shows as part of Claire Richards’ “Everybody Dance” tour goes on general sale on May 3 2024, with pre-sales starting on May 2 2024 through the tour’s official website.

