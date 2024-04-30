Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of D-Block Europe are in for a treat! The platinum-selling rap duo is set to perform an intimate gig at Indigo at The O2 on Thursday, June 6, as part of O2's Priority Gig series.

This exclusive event offers fans the chance to see the dynamic duo up close and personal, performing some of their biggest hits. If you're an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer, you have the opportunity to win a pair of free tickets to this unforgettable show, with only 800 set to be available for the group’s return to London later this year.

Speaking about the exclusive event, D-Block Europe commented: “We can’t wait to return to The O2 to perform our favourite tracks in a more intimate gig for Priority members. We wanted to say thank you to our fans for all the support they’ve shown us over the years, and we couldn’t think of a better way to do so than through a Priority Gig.”

D-Block Europe fans should also keep an eye on O2 and Virgin Media social channels as exclusive giveaways are set to become available over the coming weeks.

The British hip-hop duo consisting of Young Adz and Dirtbike Lil Bantz, has enjoyed significant success in the music industry having formed in 2014; they’ve released several chart-topping hits, including songs like "Prada," "Overseas," and "Kitchen Kings," while their albums "Street Trauma" (2020) and "The Blue Print – Us vs. Them" (2020), have all peaked at high positions on the UK Albums Chart.

The duo are also known for their celebrated collaborations, having worked with artists such as BRIT record-holder RAYE and ​​Central Cee, while their live performances are known to be incredibly energetic affairs - even in the vast space of The O2 in London.

How do I enter the ballot to get tickets to see D-Block Europe at The O2?

To enter the ballot to get tickets to see D-Block Europe at The O2, you must be an O2 or Virgin Media broadband customer and a member of Priority from O2.

If you haven't already, download the Priority app on your smartphone and sign in using your O2 or Virgin Media broadband account credentials. Open the app and navigate to the section for Priority tickets. Look for the announcement about D-Block Europe's intimate gig at Indigo at The O2.

Follow the instructions provided in the app to enter the ballot. You may need to provide some personal information or account details to complete the process. Once you enter the ballot, keep an eye on your email or app notifications for updates about the ticket draw. You will be informed if you have won tickets.