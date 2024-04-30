Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and DJ Russ is set to take his electrifying performances on tour across Europe and the UK in 2025.

After a busy summer touring North America and hosting shows in Ibiza, Russ is ready to bring his captivating stage presence to audiences overseas, further solidifying his status as a musical powerhouse.

The tour follows Russ's recent announcement of his North American headline tour, "It Was You All Along," featuring support from 6LACK and Melii on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date tour kicks off on May 31 in Seattle, WA, and wraps up on June 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

In addition to his tour, Russ has continued to release new music, including his latest 2-track EP "That's My Girl" and "Tired." His recent album “Santiago” debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, exploring themes of self-approval, self-worth, and self-love. Russ has also garnered acclaim for his 2019 best-selling book "It's All In Your Head," and his upcoming book "It Was You All Along" is highly anticipated.

Recording artist Russ performs onstage at MTV's "Wonderland" LIVE Show on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV)

As a veteran in the industry, Russ has amassed over 22 billion career streams and sold over 25 million singles with a commitment to supporting independent artists is evident through the launch of his indie label DIEMON (Do It Everyday Music Or Nothing) in 2022.

Where is Russ performing in the United Kingdom?

Russ is performing only two dates so far in the United Kingdom, with gigs at the following venues.

Where can I get tickets to see Russ on his UK tour?