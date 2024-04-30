Multi-platinum selling artist Russ announces 2024 UK Tour: Dates and Ticket Information
Multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and DJ Russ is set to take his electrifying performances on tour across Europe and the UK in 2025.
After a busy summer touring North America and hosting shows in Ibiza, Russ is ready to bring his captivating stage presence to audiences overseas, further solidifying his status as a musical powerhouse.
The tour follows Russ's recent announcement of his North American headline tour, "It Was You All Along," featuring support from 6LACK and Melii on all dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date tour kicks off on May 31 in Seattle, WA, and wraps up on June 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
In addition to his tour, Russ has continued to release new music, including his latest 2-track EP "That's My Girl" and "Tired." His recent album “Santiago” debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, exploring themes of self-approval, self-worth, and self-love. Russ has also garnered acclaim for his 2019 best-selling book "It's All In Your Head," and his upcoming book "It Was You All Along" is highly anticipated.
As a veteran in the industry, Russ has amassed over 22 billion career streams and sold over 25 million singles with a commitment to supporting independent artists is evident through the launch of his indie label DIEMON (Do It Everyday Music Or Nothing) in 2022.
Where is Russ performing in the United Kingdom?
Russ is performing only two dates so far in the United Kingdom, with gigs at the following venues.
- November 3 2024: OVO Arena Wembley, Engineers Way, London HA9 0AA
- November 3 2024: O2 Apollo, Stockport Rd, Manchester M12 6AP
Where can I get tickets to see Russ on his UK tour?
Artist presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday 30th April at 9am BST, while general on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday 3rd May at 10am BST, both of which will be available through Russ’ official website.
