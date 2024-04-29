Biffy Clyro to headline Halifax's Piece Hall as final “Live at The Piece Hall” act: how to get tickets
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
We can only anticipate duelling calls of “Yorkshire” and “Mon the Biff” at Halifax’s The Piece Hall in August, with the announcement that Scottish alternative giants Biffy Clyro will be closing this year’s series of summer concerts in the West Yorkshire town.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning, The Piece Hall confirmed that “Biffy Clyro are the final headliners for this summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall! The superstar rock trio bring their electrifying and explosive live show to our historic open-air courtyard” followed by the date of the event and ticketing information.
The announcement comes as the band are also set to perform at this year’s Victorious Festival alongside a series of sold-out shows at London’s O2 Shephard’s Bush Empire from October 2024, and marks the first time the group have performed live in apparently two years, according to Setlist.FM.
That tour in 2022 came off their headline performances at Leeds and Reading Festival in 2021, when the group announced the release of their ninth studio album, “The Myth of the Happily Ever After,” which peaked at number four on the UK album chart upon release that same year.
When is Biffy Clyro playing at Halifax’s Piece Hall?
Biffy Clyro is set to perform at the final “Live at The Piece Hall” show on August 23 2024, with support coming from Witch Fever.
Where can I get tickets to see Biffy Clyro performing at Halifax’s Peace Hall?
Tickets to watch Biffy Clyro perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax will be available to buy from May 3 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
However, those who have access to Barclaycard and Barclays Premier presale tickets can book from May 1 2024 at 10am, while those that are part of Club 1779 can pick up tickets even earlier when those presales begin on April 30 2024 at 10am.
What could Biffy Clyro perform during their set at Halfiax’s Peace Hall this year?
The last time Biffy Clyro played live, according to Setlist.FM was on November 15 2022 at Bournemouth’s International Center, where the trio performed the following set:
- DumDum
- A Hunger in Your Haunt
- Tiny Indoor Fireworks
- Who's Got a Match?
- Black Chandelier
- That Golden Rule
- Instant History
- Mountains
- Machines
- Unknown Male 01
- 57
- End Of
- Wolves of Winter
- Space
- Cop Syrup
- Re-Arrange (Simon acoustic)
- Biblical
- Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies
- The Captain
Encore:
- God & Satan (Simon Acoustic)
- Opposite
- Glitter and Trauma
- Bubbles
- Many of Horror
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.