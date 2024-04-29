Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this morning, The Piece Hall confirmed that “Biffy Clyro are the final headliners for this summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall! The superstar rock trio bring their electrifying and explosive live show to our historic open-air courtyard” followed by the date of the event and ticketing information.

The announcement comes as the band are also set to perform at this year’s Victorious Festival alongside a series of sold-out shows at London’s O2 Shephard’s Bush Empire from October 2024, and marks the first time the group have performed live in apparently two years, according to Setlist.FM.

That tour in 2022 came off their headline performances at Leeds and Reading Festival in 2021, when the group announced the release of their ninth studio album, “The Myth of the Happily Ever After,” which peaked at number four on the UK album chart upon release that same year.

When is Biffy Clyro playing at Halifax’s Piece Hall?

Biffy Clyro is set to perform at the final “Live at The Piece Hall” show on August 23 2024, with support coming from Witch Fever.

Where can I get tickets to see Biffy Clyro performing at Halifax’s Peace Hall?

Tickets to watch Biffy Clyro perform at The Piece Hall in Halifax will be available to buy from May 3 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

However, those who have access to Barclaycard and Barclays Premier presale tickets can book from May 1 2024 at 10am, while those that are part of Club 1779 can pick up tickets even earlier when those presales begin on April 30 2024 at 10am.

What could Biffy Clyro perform during their set at Halfiax’s Peace Hall this year?

The last time Biffy Clyro played live, according to Setlist.FM was on November 15 2022 at Bournemouth’s International Center, where the trio performed the following set:

DumDum

A Hunger in Your Haunt

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Who's Got a Match?

Black Chandelier

That Golden Rule

Instant History

Mountains

Machines

Unknown Male 01

57

End Of

Wolves of Winter

Space

Cop Syrup

Re-Arrange (Simon acoustic)

Biblical

Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies

The Captain

Encore: