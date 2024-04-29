Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Billie Eilish has announced a widespread world tour to promote her upcoming album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” with a series of dates set to take place in the United Kingdom in 2025.

The former Bond-theme singer will pass through Europe first, before arriving on our shores in July with dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester - if things at the Co-op Live are sorted out by that stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilish has announced that she will be partnering with the environmental nonprofit REVERB for her upcoming tour. This is a continuation of their long-standing partnership, which has resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gas reduction, and climate justice projects, as well as over 150,000 fan actions and much more.

The sustainability efforts for this tour will include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and offering plant-based food choices through Support+Feed.

So when is the “Bad Guy” performing in the United Kingdom next year and more importantly, when can fans get tickets to see her performances in conjunction with the release of her new album, set to be out on May 17 2024.

Where is Bille Eilish performing in the United Kingdom on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour?

Billie Eilish’s current UK tour schedule sees the musician performing at the following venues on the following dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 7 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

July 8 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

July 10 2025: The O2, London

July 11 2025: The O2, London

July 14 2025: The O2, London

July 16 2025: The O2, London

July 17 2025: The O2, London

July 19 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

July 20 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

July 22 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

July 23 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester

Where can I get tickets to see Billie Eilish performing in the United Kingdom?