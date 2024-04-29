Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latter performance would mark her first headlining performance at a UK festival - so plenty of opportunities during her short sojourn around the country to refine her setlist for the soon-to-be-celebrated performance in August 2024.

Having undertaken a smaller series of intimate, acoustic performances in late 2023 to promote her most recent album, “The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We,” the American songwriter had stated that those shows were just a precursor (for lack of a better term) before a widespread tour to promote the album - which includes 19 dates in North America.

But before Mitski jets back across the Atlantic, there is still the matter of what time to head to Manchester’s O2 Apollo this week to avoid missing any of her much-anticipated UK tour - and what could she be performing as part of her widespread tour?

According to Ticketmaster, the official ticketing agent for Mitski’s shows in the United Kingdom, the performance at Manchester’s O2 Apollo is set to begin at 7:00pm, leading to doors opening just after 6pm onwards. Ideally, those wishing to attend should look to arrive at the venue at 6:30pm.

There are still a limited number of tickets to see Mitski perform in both Manchester and her shows at London’s Eventim Apollo next week - those wishing to pick up last-minute tickets can do so by visiting Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

You’re in luck - Setlist.FM has provided the setlist for the first few performances of Mitski’s 2024 UK tour. The following setlist was taken from her show at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on April 28 2024.

Everyone

Buffalo Replaced

Working for the Knife

The Frost

The Deal

Valentine, Texas

I Bet on Losing Dogs

Thursday Girl

Geyser

I Love Me After You

First Love/Late Spring

Star

Heaven

I Don’t Like My Mind

Happy

My Love Mine All Mine

Last Words of a Shooting Star

Pink in the Night

I’m Your Man

I Don't Smoke

Bug Like an Angel

Love Me More

Fireworks

Encore: