Anne-Marie tour: support acts and who are openers for The Unhealthy Club tour?
Anne-Marie will be joined by Leah Kate for her UK and Ireland shows
Anne-Marie has confirmed her support acts for The Unhealthy Club tour. It comes as venues confirm the door times for the upcoming dates.
The pop star will be heading to arenas across the UK, Ireland and Europe throughout November. It comes following the release of her third album of the same name.
Fans heading to The Healthy Club tour shows might be wondering who will open the concerts. Here's all you need to know:
Who is Anne-Marie's support acts?
The "Unhealthy" pop star will be joined by two special guests for her upcoming UK and Ireland tour. Both artists will perform a set before Anne-Marie takes to the stage to headline the show.
The openers are:
- Leah Kate
- Evissimax
Brighton Centre advises that Leah Kate will perform first and Evissimax will follow up with a DJ set. Anne-Marie will follow at around 9pm, according to the venue.
Who is Leah Kate?
The 31-year-old American singer got her start by posting videos of her music on YouTube in the late 2010s. After her single 10 Things I Hate About You charted in the UK and Australia she was announced as a support act for Madison Beer's Life Support tour.
Her music is described as a cross between pop and rock. Leah Kate's other popular tracks include F U Anthem, Twinkle Twinkle and Shit Show.
Who is Evissimax?
Evissimax is an Italonigerian DJ based in Milan. Her mixes can be found on her Soundcloud page.