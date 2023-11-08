Little Simz will play shows at O2 Academy and Alexandra Palace

Rapper Little Simz performs onstage. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The door times for Little Simz remaining UK tour shows have been confirmed.

The Mercury Prize winning rapper is on the road throughout November. It started with a show in Manchester on Bonfire Night (5 November) and will culminate with two nights at London's Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Simz's dropped her fifth album No Thank You in December 2022 and it followed on from her acclaimed 2021 release Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She toured North America earlier in the autumn as part of her world tour.

Her next show will be at O2 Academy in Birmingham on Thursday, 9 November, before heading to Alexandra Palace for back-to-back nights on Friday, 10 November and Saturday, 11 November. Ticketmaster warns that there is "limited" availability for the remaining shows this month.

But what are the timings for the shows? Here's all you need to know:

What are the tour door times for Little Simz?

Little Simz has been on the road since Sunday, 5 November and her tour will continue through to Saturday, 11 November. Previous shows give fans a hint of what to expect from timings for the upcoming concerts.

Rapper Little Simz performs onstage. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The venues have also announced door times for the remaining gigs. The timings are as follows:

9 November - O2 Academy Birmingham

Doors for the Little Simz show in Birmingham will open at 7pm, the venue has announced. Fans can expect the concert to start later in the evening.

10 & 11 November - Alexandra Palace, London

For the back-to-back shows at the iconic North London venue, the doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights. The gigs at Alexandra Palace will start later in the evening with two support acts set to perform.

How long is a Little Simz show?

The 2022 Mercury Prize winner has played three shows so far on the UK leg of the No Thank You tour and it provides guidelines for what to expect on the remaining dates. Little Simz is likely to be on stage for around 90 minutes each night.

Advertisement

Advertisement