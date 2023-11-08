Little Simz tour: door times and when UK tour shows start and end
Little Simz will play shows at O2 Academy and Alexandra Palace
The door times for Little Simz remaining UK tour shows have been confirmed.
The Mercury Prize winning rapper is on the road throughout November. It started with a show in Manchester on Bonfire Night (5 November) and will culminate with two nights at London's Alexandra Palace.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Little Simz's dropped her fifth album No Thank You in December 2022 and it followed on from her acclaimed 2021 release Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She toured North America earlier in the autumn as part of her world tour.
Her next show will be at O2 Academy in Birmingham on Thursday, 9 November, before heading to Alexandra Palace for back-to-back nights on Friday, 10 November and Saturday, 11 November. Ticketmaster warns that there is "limited" availability for the remaining shows this month.
But what are the timings for the shows? Here's all you need to know:
What are the tour door times for Little Simz?
Little Simz has been on the road since Sunday, 5 November and her tour will continue through to Saturday, 11 November. Previous shows give fans a hint of what to expect from timings for the upcoming concerts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The venues have also announced door times for the remaining gigs. The timings are as follows:
9 November - O2 Academy Birmingham
Doors for the Little Simz show in Birmingham will open at 7pm, the venue has announced. Fans can expect the concert to start later in the evening.
10 & 11 November - Alexandra Palace, London
For the back-to-back shows at the iconic North London venue, the doors will open at 6.30pm on both nights. The gigs at Alexandra Palace will start later in the evening with two support acts set to perform.
How long is a Little Simz show?
The 2022 Mercury Prize winner has played three shows so far on the UK leg of the No Thank You tour and it provides guidelines for what to expect on the remaining dates. Little Simz is likely to be on stage for around 90 minutes each night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For example during her second show at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on 6 November, the rapper took to the stage at approximately 9pm and performed until 10.30pm. There will be two support acts in Hak Baker and Osiris The God before Little Simz takes to the stage.