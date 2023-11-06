Doja Cat support act: Is Ice Spice or Doechii opening act for Anaheim Honda Center show?
Doja Cat will be joined by Doechii and Ice Spice on The Scarlet Tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doja Cat will be joined by two rising stars for her Scarlet Tour dates - as door times are announced. The rapper has embarked on her first ever headline arena tour across North America. She will play some of the most iconic venues in the U.S. and Canada over the coming weeks.
She will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts - including up-and-coming hitmaker Ice Spice. But fans might be wondering which opener they will get. The special guests will rotate over the coming weeks and months while Doja Cat is on the road. Here's all you need to know:
Doja Cat's tour support acts
Advertisement
Advertisement
The rap star will be joined by Doechii and Ice Spice at various points across The Scarlet Tour in November and December. But the two will swap and interchange and fans might be wondering which support they will get.
Doechii will be the opener for all the shows between 31 October and 19 November. She will then return for the show on 24 November. Ice Spice will open for the show in Miami on 21 November and then for all the shows between 26 November and the final date on 13 December.
Who is Doechii?
The rapper and singer, real name Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, caught the eye with her debut EP in 2020. But she found her first real taste of success with the viral success of her song Yucky Blucky Fruitcake on TikTok in 2021. Following that success she was signed and released her second EP - She/Her/Black Bitch in 2022 - which included singles Persuasive and What Is It (Block Boy). The later broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and marked her first taste of commercial success.
Who is Ice Spice?
A real up-and-coming star in the rap world, Ice Spice has even featured on a remix of one of Taylor Swift's tracks from Midnights earlier in 2023. The rapper, real name Isis Naija Gaston, began her musical career in 2021. She went viral on TikTok with her track Munch (Feelin' U) in 2022 and less than 12 months later she became the first artist to garner four Hot 100 top-10 singles in 2023. Her first EP Like...? dropped at the start of 2023.