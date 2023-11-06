Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Thousands still left without water after major incident declared
Evan Ellingson death: Former child star found dead aged 35
Man guilty of setting fire to worshippers walking home from mosques
Just Stop Oil hits out at 'lie' slow marchers targeted Cenotaph
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Ryanair ‘takes off’ as profits hit £1.8bn - and shareholders rewarded

Doja Cat tour door times: What time doors open at Anaheim Honda Center and concert start time

The Scarlet Tour will come to the Honda Center on November 6

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The door times for Doja Cat's next Scarlet Tour show in Anaheim have been confirmed. The rapper has embarked on her ever headline arena tour. It comes following the release of her fourth album of the same name.

Doja Cat kicked the tour off in San Francisco on Halloween and it proved to be a real treat for fans. She will remain on the road until 13 December. She has only announced North American dates for The Scarlet Tour so far. It will see her play arenas across the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks.

But what are the timings for the next show? Here's all you need to know:

Most Popular

When and where is next Doja Cat show?

Doja Cat will headline a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Monday, 6 November. She will be joined by a support act for the gig.

Doja Cat during The Scarlet Tour. Picture: Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live NationDoja Cat during The Scarlet Tour. Picture: Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation
Doja Cat during The Scarlet Tour. Picture: Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation

Doja Cat door times

The doors will open at around 6.30pm for the Doja Cat show, based on other dates on the tour. Honda Center has only confirmed the start time for the concert.

When does Doja Cat concert start?

The show at Honda Center in Anaheim will begin at 7.30pm, the venue has confirmed. A support act will take to the stage before Doja Cat does - so expect her later in the night. Fans can expect her to take to the stage at around 9pm, based on previous dates on The Scarlet tour.

How long is a Doja Cat concert?

The Scarlet tour kicked-off in San Francisco on October 31. Doja Cat has taken to the stage at around 9pm each night. She performs for around 90 minutes and includes around 24 songs split across four acts.

Related topics:Live MusicTicketsConcerts