Doja Cat tour door times: What time doors open at Anaheim Honda Center and concert start time
The Scarlet Tour will come to the Honda Center on November 6
The door times for Doja Cat's next Scarlet Tour show in Anaheim have been confirmed. The rapper has embarked on her ever headline arena tour. It comes following the release of her fourth album of the same name.
Doja Cat kicked the tour off in San Francisco on Halloween and it proved to be a real treat for fans. She will remain on the road until 13 December. She has only announced North American dates for The Scarlet Tour so far. It will see her play arenas across the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks.
But what are the timings for the next show? Here's all you need to know:
When and where is next Doja Cat show?
Doja Cat will headline a show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Monday, 6 November. She will be joined by a support act for the gig.
Doja Cat door times
The doors will open at around 6.30pm for the Doja Cat show, based on other dates on the tour. Honda Center has only confirmed the start time for the concert.
When does Doja Cat concert start?
The show at Honda Center in Anaheim will begin at 7.30pm, the venue has confirmed. A support act will take to the stage before Doja Cat does - so expect her later in the night. Fans can expect her to take to the stage at around 9pm, based on previous dates on The Scarlet tour.
How long is a Doja Cat concert?
The Scarlet tour kicked-off in San Francisco on October 31. Doja Cat has taken to the stage at around 9pm each night. She performs for around 90 minutes and includes around 24 songs split across four acts.