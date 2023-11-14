Jessie Ware will be joined by METTE and a DJ for her UK shows

Jessie Ware will be joined by two support acts for her UK tour shows this month. Venues have confirmed the door times for the concerts.

She is bringing her That! Feels Good! Live! tour to Manchester, Glasgow and London's Alexandra Palace. Fans can expect her to be on stage for over an hour and a half.

Fans heading to her remaining shows this week might be wondering what to expect from the gigs. The timings have been confirmed and the support acts have been revealed.

Here's all you need to know:

Who are the opening acts for Jessie Ware?

The pop star will be joined by Mette and Bestley (DJ Set) for her remaining shows in Glasgow and London. Both acts will perform before Jessie Ware takes to the stage later in the night.

Who is Mette?

Hailing from Minnesota, Mette is a pop singer who introduced herself to the world in 2023. Her first single dropped in 2021 but she really began to make a splash over the last 12 months.

Prior to turning her talents to singing, Mette toured the world as a dancer for Pharrell and even appeared in music videos. She began to work on her own music when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.