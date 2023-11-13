That! Feels Good! Live! will come to Glasgow's Barrowland next

Jessie Ware's tour will come to Manchester, Glasgow and London

Jessie Ware will be playing back-to-back shows in Glasgow. She will be following Little Simz in headlining gigs at London's Alexandra Palace later in the week.

The pop star has brought her That! Feels Good! Live! tour to the UK after shows in North America last month. It started in Manchester and will conclude in the British capital on Saturday, November 18.

Jessie Ware will perform the first of two shows at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Monday, November 13. She will return 24 hours later for a second gig in the Scottish city.

If you are heading to the shows in Glasgow, you might be wondering about the timings. Here's all you need to know:

What are door times for Glasgow shows?

The doors will open at around 6.30pm, based on other dates on the tour. The venue has only confirmed the start time for the shows at Barrowland.

Tickets for the first night on Monday, November 13 are sold out. Fans might have more luck for the second show on Tuesday, November 14 as Ticketmaster confirms standing tickets are still available.

When do Jessie Ware's shows start?

The concerts at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on November 13 and 14 will start at 7pm, the venue has confirmed. Fans can expect the concerts to end before 11pm.

How long is a Jessie Ware show?

The pop star played two shows in Manchester to start the UK tour. She performed back-to-back nights at Victoria Warehouse in the city and it gives fans a hint of what to expect on the remaining dates.