Annie Mac Before Midnight Tour: DJ adds London date as part of her UK tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Legendary DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac is set to bring her “Before Midnight” UK tour to London in September, with the announcement that a London date has been added to finish off her already-announced tour.
Mac is set to perform at London’s Gunnersbury Park, the Grade II listed grounds home to a 360° stage, bringing with her many support acts to be announced closer to the date of the performance and several other events taking place throughout the day - becoming a festival event of sorts.
"I can't wait to play Gunnersbury Park this year and watch the night draw to a close in such a special park,” Mac revealed in the announcement. “In typical Before Midnight fashion we start and finish early, and these events are always beautifully crafted, which emphasis on crowd comfort; minimal queuing, lovely food and drinks and to play in such a beautiful park is such a special place to party.”
“I'm already so excited to go on this journey with our Before Midnight crowd, which are without exception, the most open-minded and friendliest crowds I've had the pleasure to play for."
Where is Annie Mac touring “Before Midnight” in 2024?
Alongside her performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park, Annie Mac is also touring “Before Midnight” at the following locations beforehand:
- June 15 2024: Piece Hall, Halifax
- July 21 2024: Festival Big Top, Galway
- July 26 2024: Galvanizers Yard SWG3, Glasgow
- September 13 2024: Gunnerrsbury Park, London
Where can I get tickets to see Annie Mac on her “Before Midnight” 2024 tour?
Tickets and more information regarding Annie Mac’s “Before Midnight” tour are available from the DJ’s official website, with tickets to the Gunnersbury Park show set to go on sale from 11am on May 31st 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.