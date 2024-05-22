Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac is set to bring her “Before Midnight” UK tour to London in September, with the announcement that a London date has been added to finish off her already-announced tour.

Mac is set to perform at London’s Gunnersbury Park, the Grade II listed grounds home to a 360° stage, bringing with her many support acts to be announced closer to the date of the performance and several other events taking place throughout the day - becoming a festival event of sorts.

"I can't wait to play Gunnersbury Park this year and watch the night draw to a close in such a special park,” Mac revealed in the announcement. “In typical Before Midnight fashion we start and finish early, and these events are always beautifully crafted, which emphasis on crowd comfort; minimal queuing, lovely food and drinks and to play in such a beautiful park is such a special place to party.”

“I'm already so excited to go on this journey with our Before Midnight crowd, which are without exception, the most open-minded and friendliest crowds I've had the pleasure to play for."

Where is Annie Mac touring “Before Midnight” in 2024?

Alongside her performance at London’s Gunnersbury Park, Annie Mac is also touring “Before Midnight” at the following locations beforehand:

Where can I get tickets to see Annie Mac on her “Before Midnight” 2024 tour?