Ariana Grande fans have been left frustrated after facing queues of hundreds of thousands of people for the singer’s London tour dates.

The singer announced a series of shows at London’s O2 as part of her 2026 Eternal Sunshine tour, with even more dates added after overwhelming demand for tickets during the presale earlier this week. Ariana will play The O2 over a series of 10 nights, on August 15, 16, 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 28, 31, and September 1.

Fans in the presale queue were left frustrated by the sheer number of people trying to get tickets for the 20,000-capacity venue, with unverified screenshots posts to social media claiming that two million people in total were waiting to buy tickets. Most others spotted around 200,000 people in the queue, with some even complaining that the queues made little progress during the presale window.

General sale for the highly-anticipated shows began at 10am on Thursday, September 18 and it seems that a large section of fans were left bitterly disappointed once again. Hundreds of thousands of fans joined queues on Ticketmaster for each show, meaning that most of those hoping to secure their spot at the Eternal Sunshine tour would be leaving empty handed.

Fans took to social media to share their frustration with the online ticket sale. One infuriated fan said: “I was less than 5k in queues. HOW are Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine London tickets already sold out on Ticketmaster!? It’s a scam at this point. Really poor.”

Another person shared screenshots of their queue position at 1249, revealing that they did not bag any tickets. They said: “I was only 1250 in the queue for Ariana Grande and when I got through there was absolutely nothing :( I guess they sold all of the tickets during presale.”

Another fan added: “Did anyone actually win the general onsale ticket war??”

Are Ariana Grande’s London tour dates sold out?

Ticketmaster is currently showing all 10 London dates on Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour as being sold out. Event pages, on which fans are still continuing to queue are displaying this message: “There are currently no tickets available. This ticket sale is now closed.”

A similar message is being displayed on the AXS website, where tickets were also available from 10am. The website issued an update at 10.29am saying: “ There are currently no tickets available. This ticket sale is now closed.”