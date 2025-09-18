Fans are hoping that Ariana Grande will add even more dates to her huge residency at London’s O2 arena next year.

Many fans were left bitterly disappointed after they left the Ticketmaster and AXS queues empty handed when tickets for the London Eternal Sunshine tour dates went on sale on Thursday morning (September 18). Hundreds of thousands of Ariana Grande fans were in the virtual queue for tickets when they were snapped up and sold out within a matter of minutes.

Demand has been overwhelming for the London shows, with the English capital remaining the only European stop the Grammy Award-winning singer has on the 2026 tour. As a result, many have been left wondering whether any other dates will be added to the tour.

Huge demand for Ariana Grande's London tour dates has left fans begging for more shows. | Getty Images for MTV

Will there be more London dates added to Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine tour?

Ariana is set to play 10 nights at The 02 in London, with the dates listed below:

Saturday, August 15 - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 16 - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, August 19 - SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 20 - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 23 - SOLD OUT

Monday, August 24 - SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 27 - SOLD OUT

Friday, August 28 - SOLD OUT

Monday, August 31 - SOLD OUT

Tuesday, September 1 - SOLD OUT

As of yet, there has been no confirmation that any further dates will be added to the Eternal Sunshine tour.

With the show on September 1 being the last currently listed on the Eternal Sunshine tour, there may be an option to extend her residency at The O2 for a few more nights if organisers decide. The next listing at The O2 will take place on September 8, when the National Television Awards take over the venue, meaning that there are a handful of free days that more dates could be added on.

However, more dates may be unlikely for a number of reason. The first of this is that the Eternal Sunshine tour was initially billed as a “mini tour”, with plans to only visit each select location for a handful of shows. The tour has already been expanded with the addition of five extra London shows from August 24 until September 1.

Adding into further reasons why more dates might not be likely is Ariana’s busy schedule. As well as being a chart-topping singer-songwriter, Ariana has also become a box office darling following her Academy Award-nominated turn in Wicked.

As a result, she has picked up a role in the upcoming comedy sequel Focker In-Law, which is scheduled for release in November 2026. Depending on when press begins for the Meet The Parents follow-up, Ariana’s calendar might already be full...