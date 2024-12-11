Big names in the music industry have been nominated in the Asian Pop Music Awards 2024.

The Asian Pop Music Awards 2024 is set to be held later this month. The nominations for the awards were announced on December 2 and included BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and EXO’s Chanyeol.

The annual awards ceremony is organised by Asia Sunway Entertainment Group and British Sunway Music Group. It was first held in 2020 but due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Pop Music Awards 2020 was changed from being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to being held online.

This year will see Chanyeol, Jimin and Ten battle it out for Best Male Artist as well as Heize, Lisa and Jennie fight to be crowned the Best Female Artist. Bands Red Velvet, Seventeen and StrayKids have all been included in the nominations for Best Album of the year.

When is the Asian Pop Music Awards 2024?

The exact date has not yet been announced however, in previous years the awards have taken place on December 27 or 28. It has been hosted in the past by Grace Chan, Simon Yam and Law Kar-ying.

The Asian Pop Music Awards 2024 is likely to be available to watch via their YouTube Channel. Last year's winners included JISOO, New Jeans and StrayKids.

