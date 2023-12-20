ATTRAKT, the agency that formed K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY, have announced they will be pursuing legal action against three former members.

Though the drama between BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment has drawn to a close after the members of the successful K-Pop group re-signed contracts with the agency, things involving FIFTY FIFTY, or at least three former members of FIFTY FIFTY, seem to be entering the world of litigation.

In a press release submitted to the media overnight, representatives for the group’s former agency, ATTRAKT, have announced that they will be pursuing legal action against Aran, Sio, and Saena for damages stemming from breaking their contracts with the group. The statement reads: “ATTRAKT (CEO: Hong-June Chun) is proceeding with a lawsuit for damages against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY and joint illegal activity participants in the pursuit of the wrongful termination of the agency contract.

“On the 19th, ATTRAKT announced that it has filed a civil lawsuit against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY, Saena, Sio, and Aran, claiming damages and penalties for breach of the exclusive contract, and against The Givers' Sung-il Ahn, Jin-sil Baek, and the parents of the three members, who actively participated in the wrongful termination of the exclusive contract, claiming damages for joint illegal acts."

“The amount of damages and penalties calculated by ATTRAKT is in the tens of billions if won, but it is reported that the lawsuit was filed in an explicit partial claim method at the first complaint submission stage in consideration of the possibility of further damage expansion in the litigation process.”

The statement also included a quote from Jae-hyun Park, a lawyer at Gwangjang Law Firm: "We will do our best to carry out the lawsuit, keeping in mind that it is not just a matter of recovering damages, but also an important opportunity to establish a fair trading order in the entertainment field."