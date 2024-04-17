Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert | Cartoon classic brought to life with orchestra - how to get tickets
Fans of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” be it from its days as a Nickelodeon cartoon or the more recent Netflix live-action adaptation might want to start saving their coins ahead of 2025, with the news that a full two-hour show complete with a live orchestra is on it’s way to the United Kingdom.
“Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert” is set to be an immersive experience with the grandeur soundtrack brought to life by a full orchestra, bringing the show’s iconic score in perfect harmony with highlights and favourite moments from the series to be screened throughout.
The original music for the animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” was created by Jeremy Zuckerman, an Emmy Award-winning composer and musician. Zuckerman has now teamed up with the show's co-creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, as well as Jeff Adams, the original editor, to expand the series' compositions for a concert series.
"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."
The production is set to kick off in the United States in September before heading to Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and many more cities in 2024. The global tour continues in 2025 to a myriad of European cities, including six dates across the United Kingdom.
Where is “Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert” performing in the UK?
The full, orchestral “Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert” event will be touring the following UK locations.
- February 7 2025: Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, Manchester M2 3WS
- February 8 2025: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XX
- February 9 2025: Symphony Hall, Broad St, Birmingham B1 2EA
- February 10 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Hope St, Liverpool L1 9BP
- February 11 2025: Royal Concert Hall, 2 Killermont St, Glasgow G2 3NW
- February 12 2024: Usher Hall, Lothian Rd, Edinburgh EH1 2EA
How can I get tickets to see “Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert” in the UK?
Tickets will be available on pre-sale on Thursday 18 April at 3pm, and general sale on Friday 19 April at 3pm through Ticketmaster or the official Avatar In Concert website.
