Billie Elish is in the UK for her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour,’ and will be playing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on July 19, 20, 22 and 23.

For those of you who were not able to see Billie Eilish perform at London’s The O2, hopefully you have tickets for her performances at Manchester’s Co-op Live.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Billie Eilish was asked a series of questions by A-list stars such as Ariana Grande, Idris Elba and Jane Fonda. When asked by Idris Elba: “Growing up with a name like Billie, who was the first namesake you ever came across and how did it make you feel? Were you proud of your name, or were you embarrassed?,” Billie said: “I love this question! I absolutely hated my name when I was a kid. “I thought Billie was a boy’s name.” That’s all I ever heard every day of my life. I remember just being so mad, and all I wanted was to have a girly name, like Violet or like Lavender, some sort of, you know, pretty flowery name.”

Billie Eilish was also asked by Bridgerton star Nicola Couglan: “You live at such a level of global fame right now, if you had a day of complete anonymity what would you spend your day doing?” In answer to this question, Billie said: “I’d love to go ride on the subway. I’d love to just walk around outside for a day, that would be so nice. I would love to just do normal things. I would love to walk around a cute, popular neighbourhood or go get a meal, and not have to worry about hiding my face or my safety or about someone taking a photo of me when I don’t know.”

Billie Eilish is currently on a European tour and is performing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on July 19, 20, 22 and 23. She has recently shown photos from her recent concerts on Instagram and has received positive reactions from her fans. One said: THIS GIRL IS ON FIRE 🔥🔥🔥,” whilst another wrote: “SHE’S HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

When will doors open for Billie Eilish at the Co-op live in Manchester?

Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 7pm and Billie Eilish is set to take to the stage at 8.15pm.

Who are the support acts?

The support acts are Magdalena Bay and Syd. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Magdalena Bay, it is a pop and electronic duo, featuring Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, who are married. Syd, formerly Skd tha Kyd, is an American singer and songwriter Sydney Loren Bennett.

Billie Eilish official merch was available at a London-pop up, located at 347 Old Street, EC1V 9LP. However, the final day was on Sunday July 13.