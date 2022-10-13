Billy Idol will begin his arena tour with a show at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Rock legend Billy Idol is about to kick-off a huge UK arena tour.

The White Wedding singer will be playing some of the most famous venues across the country in the coming weeks. It includes Wembley Arena, Resorts World Arena and more.

Billy Idol, who first found fame as the singer of Generation X before going solo, will start his tour with a show in Manchester at the AO Arena. He will be supported by two acts during the UK tour.

If you are going to the Manchester show or are thinking of trying to get tickets, here is all the key information you need to know:

When and where is Billy Idol playing in Manchester?

He will be playing the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday (13 October). It is the first of six arena shows across the UK on the Roadside Tour.

The full address for the AO Arena is: Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester M3 1AR.

What time does the Billy Idol concert start in Manchester?

The timings for the Billy Idol show at the AO Arena have been announced by the venue. However they are approximate and subject to change.

Doors will open in Manchester at 6pm, the first support act Toyah Wilcox is scheduled to come on stage at 7pm. The Killing Joke are due on stage at 7.50pm.

Billy Idol is scheduled to take to the stage at 9.10pm. The length of his performance has not been confirmed, but curfew for concerts in the UK tends to be around 10.30pm.

Can you get tickets for Billy Idol in Manchester?

Tickets for the concert at the AO Arena are currently available from Ticketmaster. Prices start from £55.15 each for the cheapest seated tickets. The most expensive tickets currently for sale will set you back £79.90.

Ticketmaster is also selling tickets for the other five dates on Billy Idol’s UK tour. Visit the artist page for all the latest information.

Who are the support acts?

Television were supposed to be the main support act for Billy Idol’s UK tour this October. However due to illness the band has been forced to cancel the appearances.

In a post on social media, Television’s official Twitter account wrote: “Please note: Unfortunately due to illness, Television have to cancel the forthcoming U.K. tour with Billy Idol. Huge apologies to any fans who have bought tickets.”

Television have been replaced as the main support act by Killing Joke. Toyah Wilcox is the other support act on the Roadside Tour in the UK.

Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival 2022

What is the possible setlist?

Billy Idol has been on tour in Europe in recent weeks. He just finished up a run of seven shows in Germany.

These shows, also part of the Roadside Tour, give a sneak peak of what to possible expect from the setlist during the UK arena concerts. According to Setlist.fm these were the songs played by Billy Idol in Dusseldorf on Tuesday (11 October):

Dancing With Myself (Generation X song)

Cradle of Love

Flesh for Fantasy

Cage

Speed

Bitter Taste

Acoustic Guitar Solo

Eyes Without a Face

Guitar Solo

Mony Mony (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

Runnin’ From the Ghost

One Hundred Punks (Generation X song)

Blue Highway / Top Gun Anthem

Rebel Yell

Encore

Rebel Like You

Born to Lose (The Heartbreakers cover)

White Wedding

Suffragette City

Full list of Billy Idol’s UK tour dates

13 October - AO Arena, Manchester

17 October - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

19 October - OVO Arena, Wembley

21 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 October - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

25 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds

How old is Billy Idol?