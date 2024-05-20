Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diners at London’s Hokkaido Teppanyaki restaurant were surprised when three members of The Black Eyed Peas dropped in - but where was “The Duchess?”

Popular pop-rap group The Black Eyed Peas left fans stunned when they dropped into a Japanese restaurant in London for a bite to eat - just don’t ask where Fergie, “The Duchess” is if you ever meet them next.

The group visited the Hokkaido Teppanyaki restaurant in Chelmsford, looking to be having a good, good night. Band member Taboo introduced himself and his co-star apl.de.ap, who was busy on his phone, while their current singer J Rey Soul, along with their musical director, social media guru, and tour manager, joined them for the evening.

The Black Eyed Peas even did a bit of complimentary promo for the eatery in the form of a TikTok video with member Taboo saying, “We’re honoured to be at your family’s restaurant. We appreciate the love and support, man. Thank you.”

Fans couldn't help but notice the absence of the most famous group member, Will.i.am, who is not only a solo hitmaker and producer but also a fixture on “The Voice UK”.

The restaurant captioned the clip: "It was a huge honour to host the music giants @Black Eyed Peas and we hope to see them again soon, maybe even at one of your concerts!"

Best known for tracks such as "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Where is the Love?”, the group’s biggest hits came as a quartet when they were fronted by female singer Fergie. After a four-year hiatus, the group reconvened in 2015 without her, now functioning as a trio with help from J Rey Soul.

