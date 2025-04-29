Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beyonce has kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour and she has already been joined by two special guests.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The superstar singer, 42, launched her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with an unforgettable opening night. In one of the evening’s most talked-about highlights, 13-year-old Blue Ivy returned triumphantly to the stage, dancing front and center during her mother’s performance of America Has a Problem.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Blue, now a seasoned performer in her own right, commanded the stage with confidence, while the other dancers respectfully stayed back. Later in the set came a truly emotional moment that left fans reaching for their tissues: seven-year-old Rumi Carter made her onstage debut during "Protector" a tender ballad that features lyrics capturing a mother’s boundless love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyonce has kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour and she has already been joined by two special guests. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own, I will be your protector," Beyoncé sang, as Rumi sweetly joined her and Blue under the spotlight. The three stood together, sharing smiles and soft glances.

Following the moving performance, a montage of Beyoncé with her children — Blue, Rumi, and twin brother Sir — played on the stadium screens, sparking a wave of emotional reactions across social media. This is not Blue Ivy’s first time on tour with her superstar mother. She first wowed audiences during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, making her surprise debut in Paris, and later gracing stages worldwide. She even joined Beyoncé for the Christmas Day Beyoncé Bowl halftime show in 2024, earning standing ovations for her poised performances.

The Los Angeles performance kicked off what promises to be an historic tour: a 32-stadium journey spanning nine cities across the U.S. and Europe, culminating with a grand finale in Las Vegas on July 26. The Cowboy Carter Tour is set to arrive in London on June 5 for a six-date residency at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is not clear whether Beyonce’s daughters will be joining her on the rest of her tour - but seeing as though they appeared on the opening night you cannot rule the possibility of them appearing again out.