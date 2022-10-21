The Nobel prize winning artist has brought his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to the capital

Critics are raving about Bob Dylan’s mini-residency at the Palladium in London.

The legendary singer, who won the Nobel prize for literarture in 2016, is on tour in support of his 2020 album Rough and Rowdy Ways. Featuring tracks such as the 14 minute epic Murder Most Foul.

Dylan is playing four shows at the Palladium in the West End. The first two shows were on Wednesday (19 October) and Thursday (20 October) and will be followed by concerts on Sunday (23 October) and Monday (24 October).

If you are heading to one of Bob Dylan’s shows at the Palladium, there is plenty of key information you to be aware of. Here’s all you need to know:

When are the Bob Dylan shows at the Palladium?

The iconic singer is performing four shows at the famous West End theatre as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. The dates are as follows:

Wednesday 19 October

Thursday 20 October

Sunday 23 October

Monday 24 October

When do the Bob Dylan concerts start?

The timings for the shows at the Palladium have been confirmed by the venue. The start and end times are as follows:

6.30pm - Doors open

8pm - Bob Dylan starts

9.45pm - show ends

The concerts will last around one hour and 45 minutes. The venue also reminds attendees that the concerts are phone free shows, this means that phones are not allowed in the hall during the concert.

Bob Dylan Credit: Getty

What is the setlist for the concert?

The songs played by Bob Dylan during his second show at the Palladium on 20 October have been confirmed by Setlist.fm. The songs you can expect are:

Watching the River Flow

Most Likely You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine

I Contain Multitudes

False Prophet

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Black Rider

My Own Version of You

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Crossing the Rubicon

To Be Alone With You

Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

Gotta Serve Somebody

I've Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

That Old Black Magic (Johnny Mercer cover)

Mother of Muses

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Every Grain of Sand

What are the critics saying?

The Guardian gave the Bob Dylan show at the Palladium on Wednesday a five star review calling it a “serene show” that “goes straight to the heart”.

The Times also gave the concert five stars saying: “Playful Dylan delights fans with simple twist of pace.”

Can you get tickets for the Palladium shows?

The first two shows at the Palladium have already passed, but there are a final pair of back-to-back nights at the famous venue. But can you get your hands on tickets?

Ticketmaster’s website shows “limited availability” for both the show on Sunday (23 October) and on Monday (24 October). The pages for both concerts also say that “tickets are currently unavailable” from Ticketmaster, meaning they have likely completely sold out.

Is Bob Dylan playing any other shows in the UK?

The Palladium concerts are not the only stops he is making in this country on the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. He will also be playing the following venues:

Wednesday 26 October - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 27 October - Bonus Arena, Hull

Friday 28 October - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday 30 October - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow



Monday 31 October - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Wednesday 2 November - O2 Apollo, Manchester

Saturday 5 November - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Monday 7 November - 3Arena, Dublin