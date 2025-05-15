I Prevail have announced the departure of co-founding vocalist Brian Burkheiser after 10 years in the metalcore band.

In a statement shared on Thursday, the band said: “Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

The Michigan-based band reassured fans that frontman Eric Vanlerberghe will continue to lead vocals, with Dylan Bowman supporting him during live performances.

“Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you've come to know and love,” the statement continued. “Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we've made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned.”

The group also teased that new music is on the way, ending the message with: “See you out there. Eric, Steve, Dylan and Gabe.”

Burkheiser co-founded I Prevail in 2013 and was best known for his clean vocals, which played a central role in the band’s rise to prominence following their breakout cover of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.”

However, some of their fans are not happy with the news, saying that Burkheiser was ‘the heart of the band’. One wrote on Instagram: “Brian is the heart of the band. How can you continue to live without a heart?”

Another added: “There goes my favorite band...”. But one fan appeared optimistic: “Had the chance to see you without Brian in Berlin last year and it was an absolute blast 🔥 Wishing him all the best, and looking forward to seeing what’s coming next!”

Burkheiser has not commented on his departure, as his last update on Instagram was about the arrival of his baby, Benson Allan Burkheiser, in January.

I Prevail are known for some of their hits, “Hurricane”, that reached reached #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and “Bow Down” that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance.